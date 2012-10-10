Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Clubmans Rallycross Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Other Motorsports > Rallying & Rallycross
Reload this Page Neil Howard Stages 2017
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Rallying & Rallycross | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 20:17 (Ref:3779080)   #1
geordiecriag101
Racer
 
Join Date: Sep 2012
United Kingdom
Market Harborough
Posts: 256
geordiecriag101 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Neil Howard Stages 2017
Had another cracking day at Oulton Park on Saturday for the NHStages, which was also the first round of this seasons MSN Circuit Rally Championship.

As always with SVR's its great to be able to get so up close with modern cars to have a good look at them and also still being able to see the older cars being given a proper run.

Only slight negative of the day was there seamed to be a long time between stage changes, much more than what was stated in the time table which lead to a bit waiting round.

Anyway here's my vid from the day if anyone interested:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67jDhVdVMZU
geordiecriag101 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Rallying & Rallycross | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Rallying & Rallycross | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Neil Howard Stages - Oulton Park Circuit - 10th Nov Road Rally Rallying & Rallycross 3 10 Oct 2012 09:02


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 20:44.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.