Neil Howard Stages 2017

Had another cracking day at Oulton Park on Saturday for the NHStages, which was also the first round of this seasons MSN Circuit Rally Championship.



As always with SVR's its great to be able to get so up close with modern cars to have a good look at them and also still being able to see the older cars being given a proper run.



Only slight negative of the day was there seamed to be a long time between stage changes, much more than what was stated in the time table which lead to a bit waiting round.



Anyway here's my vid from the day if anyone interested:



