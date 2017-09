MaskedRacer Veteran

DPi: Caddy gets dinged again ...

GTLM: Porsche gets some help ...

GTD: Lexus gets some fuel ...



https://competitors.imsa.com/sites/d...nd_gtd_bop.pdf













Nothing for Mercedes I imagine. The way the last couple races have gone, this Laguna race could be calamity city that no class is immune too. I can easily see a scenario where a prototype and a GTD car get into a big tangle that damages the car and ends up in the sand.



For goodness sakes, Tommy Milner, Katherine Legge, and Sage Karam in particular need to keep 4 wheels on the pavement this time.



