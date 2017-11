Tourer Subscriber Veteran



Tourer

ANDRA lost its way once a faction ousted the long-standing, inclusive CEO & installed it's own attack dog as CEO.



This led to attacks on various parties within the sport, most notably the big tracks and not surprisingly, after many warnings, the big tracks left and went with a US sanctioning body instead.



In the meantime, ANDRA kept on running up losses and talking tough - including support from CAMS via a letter from the CAMS CEO to ANDRA members. For sure in recent times the scale of the losses has been reduced and there has been a truce declared with the big tracks and their 400 Thunder series but there has been a lot of damage done. They're declaring a loss of just under $200K but received a payment from Sydney Dragway of $300K odd so they've still managed to tear up half a mill this year.



The faction within ANDRA that took over power has almost single-handedly managed to just about destroy the sport here - all for ego, power games and not much else. Of all the forms of motorsport, drag racing is something of an anachronism these days with its use of MPH, lbs, inches, feet etc but what it surely didn't need was the self-destruction of the last few years.