Australasian Touring Cars.
Porsche WEC Pullout - Impact on Supercar?
Yesterday, 09:10   #1
HDTVKSS
Racer
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 420
HDTVKSS
Porsche WEC Pullout - Impact on Supercar?
So whats the bet that with Porsche pulling the plug that CL or 888 may have given Jeromy Moore a call....
Yesterday, 09:17   #2
Mixer
Veteran
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location:
South Kingsville, VIC
Posts: 3,985
Mixer
Quote:
Originally Posted by HDTVKSS View Post
So whats the bet that with Porsche pulling the plug that CL or 888 may have given Jeromy Moore a call....
or Mark Webber
Yesterday, 09:22   #3
Umai Naa
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 4,537
Umai Naa
I didn't think Mr Webber was all that keen on Supercars?
Yesterday, 10:44   #4
mayhem
Veteran
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
Aruba
On that Island in LOST.
Posts: 2,242
mayhem
Would Moore want to help Porsche/Porsche want Moore to help them in their new Formula E program?

Strongly doubt Webber will be seen in a Supercar. Ever.
Yesterday, 11:16   #5
Umai Naa
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 4,537
Umai Naa
Yeah, I'd say a fair chunk of their staff will just transfer over to the Formula E program, or be dispersed elsewhere within their motorsport program.
Yesterday, 16:21   #6
rich07
Veteran
 
rich07's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Australia
Victoria
Posts: 7,796
rich07
Quote:
Originally Posted by mayhem View Post
Would Moore want to help Porsche/Porsche want Moore to help them in their new Formula E program?



Strongly doubt Webber will be seen in a Supercar. Ever.


Yes and yes

Can't see Moore leaving Porsche. I'm sure the Formula E programme will keep him busy and is a new challenge that he would relish.

Webber has said many times that he's not interested in Supercars. Can hardly blame him with what he's driven in his career.
Yesterday, 21:57   #7
mayhem
Veteran
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
Aruba
On that Island in LOST.
Posts: 2,242
mayhem
Its a shame, I thought Webber might have been one of the many internationals that were reportedly beating down LDMs door for a drive...
Yesterday, 22:43   #8
Kingair
Racer
 
Join Date: Oct 2008
Posts: 479
Kingair
No poor old Webber wouldn't meet the high standards required to fill one of the best seats in the V8 game!
Yesterday, 22:55   #9
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,532
peckstar
Quote:
Originally Posted by Kingair View Post
No poor old Webber wouldn't meet the high standards required to fill one of the best seats in the V8 game!
Im sure his bank account would meet the standard
Today, 02:16   #10
chavez
Veteran
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
Australia
The Basin, Victoria
Posts: 1,698
chavez
Quote:
Originally Posted by Kingair View Post
No poor old Webber wouldn't meet the high standards required to fill one of the best seats in the V8 game!
The problem is Mark would struggle. I think this was more part of his decision that what many would like like to believe.

But kudos to AJ and Black Jack who both raced and spent some of the their hard earned cash in Aussie Touring Car land.
Today, 08:56   #11
Mixer
Veteran
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location:
South Kingsville, VIC
Posts: 3,985
Mixer
On a serious but OT point, I wonder what Webbo will do once Porsche do leave sportscar racing.

And going to Formula E has to mean a massive reduction in the motorsport department.
Today, 09:09   #12
one five five
Veteran
 
one five five's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 2,109
one five five
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mixer View Post
On a serious but OT point, I wonder what Webbo will do once Porsche do leave sportscar racing.
Webber's role at Porsche is much much larger than their LMP1 program, and the Sportscar pullout will have little effect on his employment with them. He hasn't been to many of the WEC rounds this year anyway, with his Channel 4 F1 pundit role taking precedence.

He is a brand ambassador for them, as are the likes of Walter Rohrl and Patrick Dempsey, and his deal with them right from 2014 was always including his on-going role with them for years beyond his LMP1 racing for them.

Given his F1 career, he is also the perfect ambassador for their Formula E team anyway

He's also tied up with Rolex isn't he?
Today, 09:39   #13
Driver TBA
Veteran
 
Driver TBA's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2006
Posts: 1,041
Driver TBA
Guest appearance as the Safety Car driver....

Sent from my SM-G900I using Tapatalk
