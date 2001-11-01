|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 09:10 (Ref:3755409)
|
#1
|
Racer
|
Porsche WEC Pullout - Impact on Supercar?
So whats the bet that with Porsche pulling the plug that CL or 888 may have given Jeromy Moore a call....
|
|
|
Yesterday, 09:17 (Ref:3755410)
|
#2
|
Veteran
|
|
|
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by HDTVKSS
So whats the bet that with Porsche pulling the plug that CL or 888 may have given Jeromy Moore a call....
or Mark Webber
|
|
|
Yesterday, 09:22 (Ref:3755411)
|
#3
|
Veteran
|
I didn't think Mr Webber was all that keen on Supercars?
|
|
|
Yesterday, 10:44 (Ref:3755421)
|
#4
|
Veteran
|
|
Would Moore want to help Porsche/Porsche want Moore to help them in their new Formula E program?
Strongly doubt Webber will be seen in a Supercar. Ever.
|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:16 (Ref:3755425)
|
#5
|
Veteran
|
Yeah, I'd say a fair chunk of their staff will just transfer over to the Formula E program, or be dispersed elsewhere within their motorsport program.
|
|
|
Yesterday, 16:21 (Ref:3755507)
|
#6
|
Veteran
|
|
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by mayhem
Would Moore want to help Porsche/Porsche want Moore to help them in their new Formula E program?
Strongly doubt Webber will be seen in a Supercar. Ever.
Yes and yes
Can't see Moore leaving Porsche. I'm sure the Formula E programme will keep him busy and is a new challenge that he would relish.
Webber has said many times that he's not interested in Supercars. Can hardly blame him with what he's driven in his career.
|
|
|
Yesterday, 21:57 (Ref:3755697)
|
#7
|
Veteran
|
|
Its a shame, I thought Webber might have been one of the many internationals that were reportedly beating down LDMs door for a drive...
|
|
|
Yesterday, 22:43 (Ref:3755720)
|
#8
|
Racer
|
No poor old Webber wouldn't meet the high standards required to fill one of the best seats in the V8 game!
|
|
|
Yesterday, 22:55 (Ref:3755722)
|
#9
|
Veteran
|
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Kingair
No poor old Webber wouldn't meet the high standards required to fill one of the best seats in the V8 game!
Im sure his bank account would meet the standard
|
|
|
Today, 02:16 (Ref:3755762)
|
#10
|
Veteran
|
|
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Kingair
No poor old Webber wouldn't meet the high standards required to fill one of the best seats in the V8 game!
The problem is Mark would struggle. I think this was more part of his decision that what many would like like to believe.
But kudos to AJ and Black Jack who both raced and spent some of the their hard earned cash in Aussie Touring Car land.
|
|
|
Today, 08:56 (Ref:3755859)
|
#11
|
Veteran
|
|
|
On a serious but OT point, I wonder what Webbo will do once Porsche do leave sportscar racing.
And going to Formula E has to mean a massive reduction in the motorsport department.
|
|
|
Today, 09:09 (Ref:3755863)
|
#12
|
Veteran
|
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Mixer
On a serious but OT point, I wonder what Webbo will do once Porsche do leave sportscar racing.
Webber's role at Porsche is much much larger than their LMP1 program, and the Sportscar pullout will have little effect on his employment with them. He hasn't been to many of the WEC rounds this year anyway, with his Channel 4 F1 pundit role taking precedence.
He is a brand ambassador for them, as are the likes of Walter Rohrl and Patrick Dempsey, and his deal with them right from 2014 was always including his on-going role with them for years beyond his LMP1 racing for them.
Given his F1 career, he is also the perfect ambassador for their Formula E team anyway
He's also tied up with Rolex isn't he?
|
|
|
Today, 09:39 (Ref:3755868)
|
#13
|
Veteran
|
Guest appearance as the Safety Car driver....
Sent from my SM-G900I using Tapatalk
|
|
|
|
|