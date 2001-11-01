Porsche WEC Pullout - Impact on Supercar?

one five five Veteran



Quote: Mixer Originally Posted by On a serious but OT point, I wonder what Webbo will do once Porsche do leave sportscar racing.



He is a brand ambassador for them, as are the likes of Walter Rohrl and Patrick Dempsey, and his deal with them right from 2014 was always including his on-going role with them for years beyond his LMP1 racing for them.



Given his F1 career, he is also the perfect ambassador for their Formula E team anyway



He's also tied up with Rolex isn't he?