Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
All-American Racers, B.F. & I Racing Team, BlueBlood Motorsport, PaperMan Motorsport, Team 'Tallica, +3 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
TGI Racing, Brendon Engineering, Minnamurra Racing Services, -4 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
3559
501
1
Shogun Autosport
Helix
3559
501
3
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
3367
-192
1
501
4
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
3303
-64
2
501
5
Duff Racing
Scrut
3283
-20
-2
369
6
Lightning Comets
Razor
3112
-171
-1
298
7
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
3013
-99
1
399
8
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
3009
-4
1
432
9
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
2988
-21
-2
327
10
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
2980
-8
426
11
All-American Racers
Matt
2976
-4
3
501
11
Team 'Tallica
ford71
2976
3
501
13
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
2962
-14
3
501
14
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
2859
-103
3
501
15
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
2829
-30
-4
318
15
TGI Racing
Professor
2829
-4
318
17
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
2823
-6
-4
327
18
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
2799
-24
3
501
19
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
2716
-83
-1
360
20
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
2697
-19
1
399
21
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
2655
-42
2
390
22
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
2649
-6
-3
294
23
Muznik Racing
Muznik
2611
-38
-3
288
24
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
2580
-31
369
25
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
2544
-36
351
26
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
2529
-15
1
420
27
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
2484
-45
1
426
28
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
2430
-54
-2
246
29
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
2316
-114
402
30
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
2220
-96
426
__________________
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"