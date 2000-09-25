Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars. > Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
Reload this Page ASFC17 R8 Queensland Raceway
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 10:00 (Ref:3755870)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,849
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
Cheese ASFC17 R8 Queensland Raceway


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1All-American RacersMatt501
1Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444501
1B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco501
1BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood501
1PaperMan MotorsportGM10501
1Racing HarzRacing Harz501
1Shogun AutosportHelix501
1Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!501
1Team 'Tallicaford71501
10Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers432

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
All-American Racers, B.F. & I Racing Team, BlueBlood Motorsport, PaperMan Motorsport, Team 'Tallica, +3 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
TGI Racing, Brendon Engineering, Minnamurra Racing Services, -4 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Racing HarzRacing Harz3559  501
1Shogun AutosportHelix3559  501
3Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!3367-1921501
4Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4443303-642501
5Duff RacingScrut3283-20-2369
6Lightning CometsRazor3112-171-1298
7Eagle MotorsportBiggy G3013-991399
8Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers3009-41432
9Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos2988-21-2327
10Team GAZ170Gaz1702980-8 426
11All-American RacersMatt2976-43501
11Team 'Tallicaford712976 3501
13PaperMan MotorsportGM102962-143501
14BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood2859-1033501
15Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer2829-30-4318
15TGI RacingProfessor2829 -4318
17Brendon EngineeringProRacer2823-6-4327
18B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco2799-243501
19Silvercrest RacingAccident2716-83-1360
20Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama2697-191399
21Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22442655-422390
22Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic2649-6-3294
23Muznik RacingMuznik2611-38-3288
24RedZed RacingRedZedMikey2580-31 369
25Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport2544-36 351
26DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg882529-151420
27Cecil Engineeringmceci12484-451426
28MYTOY Motorsportcoln722430-54-2246
29Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV2316-114 402
30Cooper Racing Teamjoey312220-96 426
GTRMagic is offline  
__________________
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
ASFC17 R4 Barbagallo Raceway GTRMagic Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship 3 9 May 2017 23:43
[V8SC09R15&16] Queensland House and Land.com 300, Queensland Raceway Chatters Australasian Touring Cars. 113 29 Aug 2009 20:36
Queensland Raceway racer69 Australasian Touring Cars. 16 20 Sep 2002 12:58
State Championships - Queensland Raceway - April 13 & 14 DAVID PATERSON Trackside 4 3 Apr 2002 11:24
Lakeside or Queensland raceway marcus Trackside 23 25 Sep 2000 05:07


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:08.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.