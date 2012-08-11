Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page [VASC17R15R16] Red Rooster SuperSprint, Eastern Creek: 18-20 Aug
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Old Today, 10:13 (Ref:3755877)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
[VASC17R15R16] Red Rooster SuperSprint, Eastern Creek: 18-20 Aug
Time for Sydney to run its round of the 2017 Virgin Australia Supercar Championship at the world famous Eastern Creek Raceway

It's time to finish the sprint rounds for now, in preparation or the Pirtek Enduro Cup.

You might imagine that the DJRTP cars will continue their outstanding pace and very good tyre life here. And 888 will go away and discover something to get their challengers back on track for championship contention.

No wildcards this round, so the usual 26 suspects (well 25 & a surprise new face..) will be in the garages come Friday practice.

Let's all go out to Eastern Creek, enjoy ourselves and make the event a crowd number and financial success in Australia's biggest population centre.

Brumm Brumm...
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Old Today, 10:46 (Ref:3755883)   #2
ForumNick
Sydney Motorsport Park ?
Old Today, 10:53 (Ref:3755885)   #3
Umai Naa
Should be a great day out for the whole family. The sights, sounds and smells...
Old Today, 11:46 (Ref:3755903)   #4
chavez
Using a couple of the different circuit configurations over the weekend?
Real race cars don't have doors.
