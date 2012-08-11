[VASC17R15R16] Red Rooster SuperSprint, Eastern Creek: 18-20 Aug

GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Time for Sydney to run its round of the 2017 Virgin Australia Supercar Championship at the world famous Eastern Creek Raceway



It's time to finish the sprint rounds for now, in preparation or the Pirtek Enduro Cup.



You might imagine that the DJRTP cars will continue their outstanding pace and very good tyre life here. And 888 will go away and discover something to get their challengers back on track for championship contention.



No wildcards this round, so the usual 26 suspects (well 25 & a surprise new face..) will be in the garages come Friday practice.



Let's all go out to Eastern Creek, enjoy ourselves and make the event a crowd number and financial success in Australia's biggest population centre.



