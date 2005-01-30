Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > My Track Designs
Reload this Page my tracks track
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | My Track Designs | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 12:50 (Ref:3755956)   #1
kerb
Rookie
 
Join Date: May 2014
Australia
canberra
Posts: 77
kerb should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
my tracks track
hello all

we are going to play a game, and the rules are simple. each person takes turns to draw up a section of track, kind of like funny faces but you know the piece before. the longest a section can be is 300m. and you will have to go in depth with descriptions about hills and banking. don't worry about runoff as we can add that after completion.

i'll start with a completely standard starting grid. completely flat, 300m and no features whatsoever. and a 300m pitlane, so whoever does the next and last sections will add an in and out.

and now its your turn to add parts. be as creative as you like.
Attached Thumbnails
WP_20170730_21_41_23_Pro.jpg  
kerb is online now  
__________________
"Craig Lowndes does it, on the day he farewells his friend" Bathurst 1000, 2006
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | My Track Designs | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | My Track Designs | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
The "4 New Tracks A Month" Movement (a desperate attempt to revive My Tracks) bio My Track Designs 36 8 Apr 2015 02:55
What are your favorite tracks? (or what makes a good track?) FordCosworthPanoz Sportscar & GT Racing 76 22 Aug 2012 17:17
Uploading tracks from Bob's Track Builder ECW Dan Selby My Track Designs 9 15 Sep 2010 12:02
Treating Oil on a wet Track? (merged with 'Oil on the track') Andrew Palmer Marshals Forum 25 9 May 2005 18:43
Ansan, South Korea track revealed (Autosport article + supposed track map?) StickShift ChampCar World Series 2 30 Jan 2005 04:15


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 14:09.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.