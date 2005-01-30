my tracks track

kerb Rookie

Join Date: May 2014 canberra Posts: 77

we are going to play a game, and the rules are simple. each person takes turns to draw up a section of track, kind of like funny faces but you know the piece before. the longest a section can be is 300m. and you will have to go in depth with descriptions about hills and banking. don't worry about runoff as we can add that after completion.



i'll start with a completely standard starting grid. completely flat, 300m and no features whatsoever. and a 300m pitlane, so whoever does the next and last sections will add an in and out.



