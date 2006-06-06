kpkorsager Racer

International Camp 2018 vol. V

Welcome to the 5th edition of the International tentenths camp.

Like I have done the last 4 years it is my mission to bring together the motorsport fans of the world to let them experience the real Le Mans atmosphere in the campsites. I hope that 2018 also will be a great mix of old and new friends. So if you are alone or you are a small group of friends who is looking for a great way to see your first or 28th Le Mans you are welcome to be a part of our camp.

We are not a partycamp, but we do enjoy a beer and a good talk.



The arrangement includes:



1 tent in the camp available from Wednesday morning  Sunday

1 Entrance ticket for the whole weekend

Breakfast in camp Wednesday  Sunday (continental)



The price will be 300 euro for the first person in a tent.

If you are 2 persons sharing a tent the second person will be 270 euro.



As this is a trip arranged by fans for fans there will not be staff in the camp, so it is a trip where you get the full Le Mans road trip experience. We help each other in camp with all the practical stuff and share our knowledge about the race and all that is happening around it.

I have been going to Le Mans for 13 years, and have made a camp for friends and their friends for the last 10 years. The camp varies from 8  35 people.



As I already have a few bookings, dont leave the decision to late. I have a max of 16 tenths to sell, as I want to keep the camp no bigger than 30 persons.



If you are interested and have any questions please ask.

