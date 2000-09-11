Aysedasi Ten-Tenths Hall of Fame 20KPINAL



Le Mans 3D - Racing is Everything

So....... Did any of you go to a screening of this last night?



My sons treated me to it as a belated Father's Day present. On the whole, I absolutely loved it. Coming so soon after I got back from Le Mans having contracted the obligatory post-Le Mans blues, it was just the shot in the arm I needed. It's actually the first 3D film I've seen. Much of it was brilliantly done - based as it is on the 2015 race. Yes, there were parts where the 3D wasn't so successful, but I'd go and see it again like a shot.





