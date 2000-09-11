Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
24 Heures du Mans
[LM24] Le Mans 3D - Racing is Everything
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Today, 16:46   #1
Aysedasi
Le Mans 3D - Racing is Everything
So....... Did any of you go to a screening of this last night?

My sons treated me to it as a belated Father's Day present. On the whole, I absolutely loved it. Coming so soon after I got back from Le Mans having contracted the obligatory post-Le Mans blues, it was just the shot in the arm I needed. It's actually the first 3D film I've seen. Much of it was brilliantly done - based as it is on the 2015 race. Yes, there were parts where the 3D wasn't so successful, but I'd go and see it again like a shot.


(I know there is/was another thread on this, but as that died a death - I've started a new one).
Today, 17:45   #2
airbusA346
There was only about 10-15 people in the showing at my local Vue cinema. Apparently they were thinking of cancelling the showing because only 4 people had pre-booked/reserved seats.

Great film/documentary and I hope more are done in the future.

It was the first film I've seen in 3D. Liked how they had Rob Bell's off radio reaction to the #97 failure on the film. Shame they screwed up some of the in car audio on the onboard bits. Also would have been nice if there was a bit more about the #19 crew.
