2017 Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown(IMSA @ CoTA) - May 05-07

<script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>

Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info

All 4 classes of the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship take to the United States' only FIA Grade 1 circuit for a 2hr40min contest. However, this time on their own standalone weekend in May, as opposed to pairing up with the FIA World Endurance Championship in September, as has been since 2014.Other IMSA sanctioned series competing over the weekend are the Continental Tire Sports Car Championship, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA By Yokohama, and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo.Broadcast Schedule for this race is super crap if you live in the US, with the race broadcast delayed til 7P Eastern. The race itself will run from 2:25p-5:15p Eastern.Track Layout:Last Years Race:Post will be updated with Spotter Guide when it becomes available.