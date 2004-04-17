Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 19:59
Matt
Join Date: Feb 2006
2017 Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown(IMSA @ CoTA) - May 05-07


All 4 classes of the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship take to the United States' only FIA Grade 1 circuit for a 2hr40min contest. However, this time on their own standalone weekend in May, as opposed to pairing up with the FIA World Endurance Championship in September, as has been since 2014.

Other IMSA sanctioned series competing over the weekend are the Continental Tire Sports Car Championship, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA By Yokohama, and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

Broadcast Schedule for this race is super crap if you live in the US, with the race broadcast delayed til 7P Eastern. The race itself will run from 2:25p-5:15p Eastern.

Essentials:

IMSA Radio

Entry List for WSC(40 cars)

Entry List for CTSCC(33 cars)

Entry List for GT3 Cup(23 cars)

Entry List for Lamborghini Super Trofeo(23 cars)

Event Schedule(at bottom of page)

Austin, TX Weekend Weather

Track Layout:

Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info

Last Years Race:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTuVLlfNTug

Post will be updated with Spotter Guide when it becomes available.
