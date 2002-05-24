NaBUru38 Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2009 Las Canteras, Uruguay Posts: 6,326

2017 Argentine touring car championships <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Super TC2000 drivers:



Chevrolet: Agustín Canapino remains; Franco Vivian or Bernardo Llaver possible.



Toyota: Matías Rossi stays; Gabriel Ponce de León joins; Rafael Morgenstern and Matías Milla likely.



Renault: Emiliano Spataro, Facundo Ardusso and Leonel Pernía stay; Josito Di Palma confirmed; Ignacio Julián and Germán Sirvent likely.



Peugeot: Facundo Chapur and Mariano Werner stay; Matías Muñoz Marchesi joins; Fabián Yannantuoni likely.



Citroën: PSG16 will run the C4 Lounge as a factory team. Esteban Guerrieri, José Manuel Urcera and Manuel Mallo confirmed.



Fiat: M&M will run the new Tipo as a factory team. Carlos Merlo confirmed; Damián Fineschi likely; Bernardo Llaver possible.



Ford: Privateer team for Juan Ángel Rossi and Luciano Farroni. Super TC2000 drivers:Agustín Canapino remains; Franco Vivian or Bernardo Llaver possible.Matías Rossi stays; Gabriel Ponce de León joins; Rafael Morgenstern and Matías Milla likely.Emiliano Spataro, Facundo Ardusso and Leonel Pernía stay; Josito Di Palma confirmed; Ignacio Julián and Germán Sirvent likely.: Facundo Chapur and Mariano Werner stay; Matías Muñoz Marchesi joins; Fabián Yannantuoni likely.: PSG16 will run the C4 Lounge as a factory team. Esteban Guerrieri, José Manuel Urcera and Manuel Mallo confirmed.M&M will run the new Tipo as a factory team. Carlos Merlo confirmed; Damián Fineschi likely; Bernardo Llaver possible.Privateer team for Juan Ángel Rossi and Luciano Farroni.