Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides Downforce Radio MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Baltic Touring Car Championship Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > WTCC & European Touring Car Series
Reload this Page 2017 Argentine touring car championships
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Yesterday, 19:15 (Ref:3698168)   #1
NaBUru38
Veteran
 
NaBUru38's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,326
NaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
2017 Argentine touring car championships
Super TC2000 drivers:

Chevrolet: Agustín Canapino remains; Franco Vivian or Bernardo Llaver possible.

Toyota: Matías Rossi stays; Gabriel Ponce de León joins; Rafael Morgenstern and Matías Milla likely.

Renault: Emiliano Spataro, Facundo Ardusso and Leonel Pernía stay; Josito Di Palma confirmed; Ignacio Julián and Germán Sirvent likely.

Peugeot: Facundo Chapur and Mariano Werner stay; Matías Muñoz Marchesi joins; Fabián Yannantuoni likely.

Citroën: PSG16 will run the C4 Lounge as a factory team. Esteban Guerrieri, José Manuel Urcera and Manuel Mallo confirmed.

Fiat: M&M will run the new Tipo as a factory team. Carlos Merlo confirmed; Damián Fineschi likely; Bernardo Llaver possible.

Ford: Privateer team for Juan Ángel Rossi and Luciano Farroni.
NaBUru38 is offline  
__________________
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
Quote
Old Yesterday, 19:19 (Ref:3698170)   #2
NaBUru38
Veteran
 
NaBUru38's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,326
NaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
In Turismo Carretera, Matías Rossi will leave Chevrolet for Ford, which is considered high treason. Norberto Fontana amd Jonatan Castellano have also asked to change manufacturer.
NaBUru38 is offline  
__________________
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
Quote
Old Yesterday, 19:24 (Ref:3698171)   #3
NaBUru38
Veteran
 
NaBUru38's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,326
NaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
In Top Race, Toyota will enter a factory team with Matías Rossi and Gabriel Ponce de León. Also, Norberto Fontana and Juan Manuel "Pato" Silva are negotiating to return.
NaBUru38 is offline  
__________________
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
2010/11 Argentine Top Race NaBUru38 WTCC & European Touring Car Series 47 20 Mar 2011 21:06
Argentine Circuits ECW Dan Selby My Track Designs 8 23 Sep 2010 09:15
Is it true Fangio challenged and won Argentine Traffic Bureau in a race? SeanBlue Motorsport History 8 12 Sep 2010 09:18
Argentine GP from 2007? - Too many races? Ingsy Formula One 38 27 Oct 2005 15:20
Revised Argentine Rally Results. Speeddemon555 Rallying & Rallycross 10 24 May 2002 21:22


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 16:27.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2016, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.