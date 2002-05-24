2017 Argentine touring car championships

Super TC2000 drivers:
Chevrolet:
Agustín Canapino remains; Franco Vivian or Bernardo Llaver possible.
Toyota:
Matías Rossi stays; Gabriel Ponce de León joins; Rafael Morgenstern and Matías Milla likely.
Renault:
Emiliano Spataro, Facundo Ardusso and Leonel Pernía stay; Josito Di Palma confirmed; Ignacio Julián and Germán Sirvent likely.
Peugeot
: Facundo Chapur and Mariano Werner stay; Matías Muñoz Marchesi joins; Fabián Yannantuoni likely.
Citroën
: PSG16 will run the C4 Lounge as a factory team. Esteban Guerrieri, José Manuel Urcera and Manuel Mallo confirmed.
Fiat:
M&M will run the new Tipo as a factory team. Carlos Merlo confirmed; Damián Fineschi likely; Bernardo Llaver possible.
Ford:
Privateer team for Juan Ángel Rossi and Luciano Farroni.