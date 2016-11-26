Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2016 - Round 21 of 21 - Results
What happened

Congratulations to Born Racer Fan on a win in the final round, taking her fifth victory of the season. This was a very high-scoring round with the everybody doing well and almost everybody getting over 100 points.

The predictions that were difficult for everyone with nobody getting driver of the day or driver of the Grand Prix right, Rosberg's triumph in the forum poll unexpected and Vettel's win on formula1.com also not anticipated. Only Mekola and Grandpa_Rob predicted the rate the race score of 7/10 and only Grandpa_Rob guessed that Red Bull would get their third fastest pit stop of the season (apart from Renault's one fastest stop, only Mercedes and Williams have taken the honour.

I have won the championship so it is my honour to congratulate myself. Well done to the very stiff competition this year and thanks for participating; it's been a lot of fun proving that Formula 1 is predictable and unpredictable. Grandpa_Rob finishes the season five points adrift of second-placed smellysocks, while Born Racer Fan moved up from 5th to 4th.

I'm looking forward to the predictions next year.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results

1. Hamilton
2. Rosberg
3. Vettel
4. Verstappen
5. Ricciardo
6. Raikkonen
7. Hulkenberg
8. Pérez
9. Massa
10. Alonso

Fastest lap: Vettel
Fastest pitstop: Red Bull
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel
Driver of the Grand Prix: Rosberg
Team of the Grand Prix: Mercedes
Rate the Grand Prix: 7

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. Born Racer Fan 117
2. Grandpa_Rob 115
= Born Racer 115
4. smellysocks 113
5. wolfhound 102
6. Mekola 96

Final Championship Standings after 21 Rounds

1. Born Racer 1774
2. smellysocks 1734
3. Grandpa_Rob 1729
4. Born Racer Fan 1640
5. wolfhound 1632
6. Notso Swift 1437
7. Mekola 546
8. Greem 459
9. steve_r 231
10. Mies7337 204
11. EBXR8 173

Moments of note during the season

The highest points score was Grandpa_Rob's massive total of 127 points in the Italian Grand Prix. The second-place score of 118 equalled the next highest winning points score, Notso Swift's 118 points in Mexico.

The biggest margin of victory was 19 points, in Hungary, smellysocks taking the spoils with 110 points.

I took the highest number of wins, with six.

Greem got the lowest score in a race, with 39 points in Monaco.

Three competitors won the Singapore Grand Prix (Notso Swift, smellysocks and Born Racer Fan) and curiously all three other competitors also finished with the same points score.
