TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
Australasian Touring Cars.
Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year
Today, 02:41 (Ref:3698207)
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 40,368
Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year
Merry Christmas
Go celebrate another year enjoying our favourite sport with the people around you
__________________
If no one knows what you are doing, then no one knows what you are doing wrong..
GTRMagic
View Public Profile
Visit GTRMagic's homepage!
Find More Posts by GTRMagic
Today, 03:49 (Ref:3698209)
#
2
snappa
Racer
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location:
kalgoorlie WA
Posts: 129
Same to you GTR and everyone else out there have a safe and happy Christmas.
snappa
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by snappa
Today, 04:43 (Ref:3698213)
#
3
peckstar
Veteran
Join Date: May 2004
Posts: 13,407
Merry Christmas all. Have a great day.
__________________
Trigger Warning. - You are not in a Safe Room
People may disagree with you.
However they should discuss your post and not you
peckstar
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by peckstar
Today, 06:57 (Ref:3698224)
#
4
mtpanorama
Veteran
Join Date: Nov 2000
Bathurst (best racetrack in the world)
Posts: 2,390
Merry Christmas everyone.
__________________
I couldn't repair your brakes, so I made your horn louder
I can please only one person per day. Today is not your day. Tomorrow isn't looking good, either
mtpanorama
View Public Profile
Visit mtpanorama's homepage!
Find More Posts by mtpanorama
Today, 08:43 (Ref:3698229)
#
5
kurski
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 1,373
Merry Christmas and a very happy new year to everyone, including my father there to Australia.
__________________
Fernando Alonso has revealed that he would like to contest the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the worlds oldest and most famous sports car race"
kurski
View Public Profile
Visit kurski's homepage!
Find More Posts by kurski
Today, 09:19 (Ref:3698233)
#
6
htc
Rookie
Join Date: Jun 2004
brisbane
Posts: 78
Merry Christmas Everyone.
htc
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by htc
Today, 11:23 (Ref:3698245)
#
7
Tourer
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Aug 2003
Sideways
Posts: 2,100
Bah Humbug! Nah - hope you all have a wonderful Christmas with an awesome 2017 to come.
__________________
Were far from having too much horsepower [m]y definition of too much horsepower is when all four wheels are spinning in every gear. ― Mark Donohue
Tourer
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Tourer
