Croft 27 December If you want a fix of live action after too much turkey and Christmas TV then Croft on Tuesday is a possible cure. Hugely popular single venue rally with excellent entry (everything from WRC stuff to Mk 2 Escorts )and a big crowd. Get there early - although Croft can struggle with small crowds at most events this one is a big thing locally .