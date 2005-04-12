Best Liveried Race Cars of All Time

gert Veteran



Join Date: Jan 2002 Antwerp Posts: 2,388









With some subtle changes to the livery from race to race. Excellent.

Even when he had more Repsol cars in one race, they were never exactly the same.



IMO Brun had some excellent liveries over the years (the Jagermeister car, the Schiesser car, the Hydro Aluminium car, the Torno cars) I was always a fan of Brun's Repsol Porsche.With some subtle changes to the livery from race to race. Excellent.Even when he had more Repsol cars in one race, they were never exactly the same.IMO Brun had some excellent liveries over the years (the Jagermeister car, the Schiesser car, the Hydro Aluminium car, the Torno cars)