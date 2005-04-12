Home
TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
Sportscar & GT Racing
Best Liveried Race Cars of All Time
Today, 14:29 (Ref:3698274)
#
1
Matt
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Feb 2006
Connecticut
Posts: 6,357
Best Liveried Race Cars of All Time
This is the opposite to Dyson Mazda's "Worst Liveried Race Cars of All Time" thread you can find here.
here
.
Post the best of the best.
I'll get started with, what in my mind, is the best looking prototype of all time, the Lowenbrau 962.
Matt
Today, 14:34 (Ref:3698276)
#
2
Akrapovic
Veteran
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 2,234
Where to start?
Gulf might be completely overused now days, but it was awesome back then.
Akrapovic
Today, 15:03 (Ref:3698287)
#
3
gert
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2002
Antwerp
Posts: 2,388
I was always a fan of Brun's Repsol Porsche.
With some subtle changes to the livery from race to race. Excellent.
Even when he had more Repsol cars in one race, they were never exactly the same.
IMO Brun had some excellent liveries over the years (the Jagermeister car, the Schiesser car, the Hydro Aluminium car, the Torno cars)
gert
Today, 15:15 (Ref:3698290)
#
4
S griffin
Veteran
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 1,683
The Silk Cut Jags, the Lancia Martinis, Rothmans Porsche, the white Porsches, blue Peugeots and Gulf liveried Ford GT40
__________________
He who dares wins!
He who hesitates is lost!
S griffin
Today, 15:48 (Ref:3698296)
#
5
Speed-King
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location:
Wuerzburg,Germany
Posts: 6,671
Quote:
Originally Posted by Matt
Matt
This is the opposite to Dyson Mazda's "Worst Liveried Race Cars of All Time" thread you can find here.
here
.
Post the best of the best.
I'll get started with, what in my mind, is the best looking prototype of all time, the Lowenbrau 962.
Unfortunately, the product advertised on the car is not particularly good...
__________________
Ceterum censeo GTE-Am esse delendam.
Speed-King
Today, 16:08 (Ref:3698299)
#
6
Matt
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Feb 2006
Connecticut
Posts: 6,357
It aint bad.
Matt
Today, 16:42 (Ref:3698303)
#
7
Matt
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Feb 2006
Connecticut
Posts: 6,357
Matt
