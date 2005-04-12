Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 14:29   #1
Matt
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
Best Liveried Race Cars of All Time
This is the opposite to Dyson Mazda's "Worst Liveried Race Cars of All Time" thread you can find here.

Post the best of the best.

I'll get started with, what in my mind, is the best looking prototype of all time, the Lowenbrau 962.
Old Today, 14:34   #2
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Where to start?





Gulf might be completely overused now days, but it was awesome back then.
Old Today, 15:03   #3
gert
Join Date: Jan 2002
Belgium
Antwerp
I was always a fan of Brun's Repsol Porsche.



With some subtle changes to the livery from race to race. Excellent.
Even when he had more Repsol cars in one race, they were never exactly the same.

IMO Brun had some excellent liveries over the years (the Jagermeister car, the Schiesser car, the Hydro Aluminium car, the Torno cars)
Old Today, 15:15   #4
S griffin
Join Date: Jul 2013
The Silk Cut Jags, the Lancia Martinis, Rothmans Porsche, the white Porsches, blue Peugeots and Gulf liveried Ford GT40
Old Today, 15:48   #5
Speed-King
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location:
Wuerzburg,Germany
Unfortunately, the product advertised on the car is not particularly good...
Old Today, 16:08   #6
Matt
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
It aint bad.
Old Today, 16:42   #7
Matt
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
