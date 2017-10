Peter Mallett The Honourable Mallett 20KPINAL



US Grand Prix Major talking points:



How will Brendon Hartley fare in his first ever Grand Prix?



Can Hamilton seal the championship?



Will Ferrari implode completely and swap cars even though there's no problem with either?



Will Sainz prove to be more competitive than Palmer?



Will there be more mutterings about the return of Kubica?



