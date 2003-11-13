Home
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
Australasian Touring Cars.
BREAKING NEWS Burgess Leaves Walkinshaw
Today, 04:42 (Ref:3732904)
#
1
Mixer
Veteran
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location:
South Kingsville, VIC
Posts: 3,829
BREAKING NEWS Burgess Leaves Walkinshaw
AA reporting that Adrian Burgess is out the door at Walkinshaw...
https://autoaction.com.au/2017/05/12...gess-part-ways
Can they somehow blame him for the munted car?
Supercars have confirmed it:
http://www.supercars.com/news/champi.../?sf78290140=1
Mixer
Today, 04:45 (Ref:3732905)
#
2
Sandgroper
Veteran
Join Date: Jun 2004
Perth WA (south of the river)
Posts: 873
BREAKING NEWS Burgess Leaves Walkingshaw
http://www.supercars.com/news/champi...inshaw-racing/
WOAH
Sandgroper
Today, 04:46 (Ref:3732906)
#
3
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,418
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Mixer
AA reporting that Adrian Burgess is out the door at Walkinshaw...
https://autoaction.com.au/2017/05/12...gess-part-ways
Can they somehow blame him for the munted car?
Supercars have confirmed it:
http://www.supercars.com/news/champi.../?sf78290140=1
Despite the hype, did Mr Burgess really 'triple 8' the WP operation?
His big role this year was to design & move MHSVR to their new digs.
Can't say its a shock...
GTRMagic
Today, 04:49 (Ref:3732907)
#
4
peckstar
Veteran
Join Date: May 2004
Posts: 14,207
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Mixer
AA reporting that Adrian Burgess is out the door at Walkinshaw...
https://autoaction.com.au/2017/05/12...gess-part-ways
Can they somehow blame him for the munted car?
Supercars have confirmed it:
http://www.supercars.com/news/champi.../?sf78290140=1
And so the downward decline continues. Lucky Garth
peckstar
Today, 04:52 (Ref:3732908)
#
5
Ospi
Racer
Join Date: Mar 2007
Posts: 335
Needed to happen, they need new direction to develop the car into something competitive again. Burgess had the chance and wasn't able to deliver sadly.
Now the hope is the replacement will bring fresh ideas which are more in tune with what is required for success in the sport. That won't be easy...
Ospi
Today, 05:13 (Ref:3732913)
#
6
peckstar
Veteran
Join Date: May 2004
Posts: 14,207
so, some time off, some gardening leave or some other team
just out of interest, google Walkinshaw racing and read who the parent organisation is in the google summary
peckstar
