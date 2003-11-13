Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
BREAKING NEWS Burgess Leaves Walkinshaw
Today, 04:42   #1
Mixer
Veteran
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location:
South Kingsville, VIC
Posts: 3,829
Mixer should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridMixer should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridMixer should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridMixer should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
BREAKING NEWS Burgess Leaves Walkinshaw
AA reporting that Adrian Burgess is out the door at Walkinshaw...

https://autoaction.com.au/2017/05/12...gess-part-ways

Can they somehow blame him for the munted car?

Supercars have confirmed it:
http://www.supercars.com/news/champi.../?sf78290140=1
Today, 04:45   #2
Sandgroper
Veteran
 
Sandgroper's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2004
Australia
Perth WA (south of the river)
Posts: 873
Sandgroper should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
BREAKING NEWS Burgess Leaves Walkingshaw
http://www.supercars.com/news/champi...inshaw-racing/


WOAH
GO Hard or GO Home
Today, 04:46   #3
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,418
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mixer View Post
AA reporting that Adrian Burgess is out the door at Walkinshaw...

https://autoaction.com.au/2017/05/12...gess-part-ways

Can they somehow blame him for the munted car?

Supercars have confirmed it:
http://www.supercars.com/news/champi.../?sf78290140=1
Despite the hype, did Mr Burgess really 'triple 8' the WP operation?
His big role this year was to design & move MHSVR to their new digs.

Can't say its a shock...
Hey, Santa! Wanna party?
You can kill the dreamer, but you can't kill the dream
In memory of now. Repeat talkers rock their lounge room.
Today, 04:49   #4
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,207
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mixer View Post
AA reporting that Adrian Burgess is out the door at Walkinshaw...

https://autoaction.com.au/2017/05/12...gess-part-ways

Can they somehow blame him for the munted car?

Supercars have confirmed it:
http://www.supercars.com/news/champi.../?sf78290140=1
And so the downward decline continues. Lucky Garth
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Today, 04:52   #5
Ospi
Racer
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Posts: 335
Ospi should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Needed to happen, they need new direction to develop the car into something competitive again. Burgess had the chance and wasn't able to deliver sadly.

Now the hope is the replacement will bring fresh ideas which are more in tune with what is required for success in the sport. That won't be easy...
Today, 05:13   #6
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,207
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
so, some time off, some gardening leave or some other team

just out of interest, google Walkinshaw racing and read who the parent organisation is in the google summary
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Similar Threads
Adrian Burgess to WP!! GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 30 4 Dec 2013 05:20
Burgess to 888 in 2011 TSR Australasian Touring Cars. 31 24 Oct 2010 23:15
Gerald 'Gerry' Burgess, RAC Rally winner 1959 FastDB2s Motorsport History 14 3 Aug 2010 21:34
Will Jeremy Burgess take on Stoner? asha Bike Racing 19 19 Oct 2005 12:54
Would Jeremy Burgess leave Honda? asha Bike Racing 15 13 Nov 2003 10:52


