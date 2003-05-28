Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page The Five Pillars
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 08:21 (Ref:3762250)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,008
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
Chef The Five Pillars
Across the Eastern Creek round weekend, Mr Warburton apparently outlined his vision for the Supercar business for the future.

The story goes that there is a 5 different series as pillars moving forward:
- Supercar (Virgin Australia SuperCar series)
- Super2 (Dunlop Super2 SuperCar series)
- AusGT (Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, AusGT Sprint series, AusGT Endurance series, AusGT Trophy series)
- Superutes (East Coast Bullbars series)
- Super 5000 (TBA series)

If the rose coloured glasses go away, if disbelief is suspended for a moment, you can see the almost limitless possibilities here.

There is currently in place for 2017:
- 15 rounds of the VASC series (with 16 planned for next year)
- 7 rounds of the Super2 series (with 8 planned for next year)
- The Bathurst 12 hour
- 5 rounds of the AusGT sprint series
- 4 rounds of the AusGT endurance series
- 5 rounds of the AusGT trophy series
- 8 rounds of the SuperUte series
- Super 5000 to be advised

Along with Carrera Cup with their new 2018 911 model, Aussie Racing Cars, Kumho series touring cars, F4, Sports Sedans, Formula Ford and others there is a LOT to see here.

The potential is definitely there to run as many as 25 weekends a year of motorsport across the country, across the world and not all Supercar led

We might even get back to having Super2 in its own standalone events again, perhaps as part of the GT programs.

Imagine 25 solid weekends of motorsport in a year with a decent roster of categories, created to enhance all the categories, run to the same professional standard...

It is more than possible...
GTRMagic is offline  
__________________
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Quote
Old Today, 08:27 (Ref:3762255)   #2
mceci1
Racer
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Australia
Posts: 465
mceci1 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
It has a lot of potential, I assume some people though wont like it and bash out on V8s on social media. As long as there are sponsors keeping it viable of course its a good idea
mceci1 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Air bags v. Thin pillars nicanary Road Car Forum 9 26 Mar 2012 09:45
WSBK Monza - Five Makers In Top Five. Hazza Bike Racing 9 11 May 2006 01:45
Game: Five in, Five Out DNQ Formula One 51 28 May 2003 14:23


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 09:27.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.