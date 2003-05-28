GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Across the Eastern Creek round weekend, Mr Warburton apparently outlined his vision for the Supercar business for the future.



The story goes that there is a 5 different series as pillars moving forward:

- Supercar (Virgin Australia SuperCar series)

- Super2 (Dunlop Super2 SuperCar series)

- AusGT (Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, AusGT Sprint series, AusGT Endurance series, AusGT Trophy series)

- Superutes (East Coast Bullbars series)

- Super 5000 (TBA series)



If the rose coloured glasses go away, if disbelief is suspended for a moment, you can see the almost limitless possibilities here.



There is currently in place for 2017:

- 15 rounds of the VASC series (with 16 planned for next year)

- 7 rounds of the Super2 series (with 8 planned for next year)

- The Bathurst 12 hour

- 5 rounds of the AusGT sprint series

- 4 rounds of the AusGT endurance series

- 5 rounds of the AusGT trophy series

- 8 rounds of the SuperUte series

- Super 5000 to be advised



Along with Carrera Cup with their new 2018 911 model, Aussie Racing Cars, Kumho series touring cars, F4, Sports Sedans, Formula Ford and others there is a LOT to see here.



The potential is definitely there to run as many as 25 weekends a year of motorsport across the country, across the world and not all Supercar led



We might even get back to having Super2 in its own standalone events again, perhaps as part of the GT programs.



Imagine 25 solid weekends of motorsport in a year with a decent roster of categories, created to enhance all the categories, run to the same professional standard...



