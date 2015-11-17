Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Baltic Touring Car Championship Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > WTCC & European Touring Car Series
Reload this Page TCR International Series Round 8: Chang International Circuit
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 09:49 (Ref:3762273)   #1
Mark0994
Veteran
 
Mark0994's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2015
Serbia
Belgrade
Posts: 591
Mark0994 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
TCR International Series Round 8: Chang International Circuit
From this round I will start this round preview for TCR International Series. Something like we already have for BTCC rounds.

This weekend TCR will race on Chang International Circuit in Thailand. Chang is only track beside Salzburgring to be used in all 3 seasons of TCR International Series.

Circuit length is 4.554km and it have 12 turns.
Races will be 14 laps long.
Qualifying record is set by Gianni Morbidelli in 2015 while driving Honda Civic TCR (1:43.423)
Race record is also set by Gianni Morbidelli in 2015 (1:44.121)

In 2016 Pepe Oriola (Seat León) took the pole and Race 1 win in front of team-mate James Nash (Seat León) and Gianni Morbidelli (Honda Civic).
Mikhail Grachev (Honda Civic) was on pole for Race 2, while James Nash (Seat León) took the win, Grachev finished second in front of Dušan Borković (Seat León).

For this weekend Gianni Morbidelli (Volkswagen Golf) will carry 30kg of Success ballast, while Daniel Lloyd (Seat León) will have 20kg, and Mat`o Homola (Opel Astra) 10kg of Success ballast.

Thailand weekend will be supported by Special AWD series.

Timetable (CET)
Saturday, 2nd September
Free Practice 1 5:30am
Free Practice 2 7:30am
Qualifying 10:30am
Sunday, 3rd September
Race 1 9:25am
Race 2 11:00am

Team/Driver news

No news who will replace Grégoire Demoustier in DG Sport Compétition Opel Astra
For now there will be 6 additional entries from TCR Thailand championship
Pasarit Promsombat (Seat León) RMI Racing Team By Sunoco
Rattanin Leenutaphong (Seat León) Yontrakit Racing
Douglas Khoo (Seat León) Viper Niza Racing
Nattanid Lewattanavaragul (Seat León) Morin Racing Team
Chariya Nuya (Honda Civic) Billionaire Boy Racing
Nattachak Hanjitkasen (Honda Civic) TBN MK Ihere Racing Team
https://www.touringcartimes.com/2017...-grid-weekend/
Mark0994 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
2017 TCR International Series News & Rumours Racing Harz WTCC & European Touring Car Series 490 17 Jul 2017 19:17
2017 TCR International Series annual predictions GM10 WTCC & European Touring Car Series 4 31 Mar 2017 01:31
2016 TCR International Series annual predictions GM10 WTCC & European Touring Car Series 7 26 Nov 2016 15:41
2016 TCR International Series news & rumours Racing Harz WTCC & European Touring Car Series 496 23 Nov 2016 09:48
TCR International Series Go_For_Pole WTCC & European Touring Car Series 693 17 Nov 2015 12:42


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 10:57.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.