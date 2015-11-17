TCR International Series Round 8: Chang International Circuit

From this round I will start this round preview for TCR International Series. Something like we already have for BTCC rounds.
This weekend TCR will race on Chang International Circuit in Thailand. Chang is only track beside Salzburgring to be used in all 3 seasons of TCR International Series.
Circuit length is 4.554km and it have 12 turns.
Races will be 14 laps long.
Qualifying record is set by Gianni Morbidelli in 2015 while driving Honda Civic TCR (1:43.423)
Race record is also set by Gianni Morbidelli in 2015 (1:44.121)
In 2016 Pepe Oriola (Seat León) took the pole and Race 1 win in front of team-mate James Nash (Seat León) and Gianni Morbidelli (Honda Civic).
Mikhail Grachev (Honda Civic) was on pole for Race 2, while James Nash (Seat León) took the win, Grachev finished second in front of Dušan Borković (Seat León).
For this weekend Gianni Morbidelli (Volkswagen Golf) will carry 30kg of Success ballast, while Daniel Lloyd (Seat León) will have 20kg, and Mat`o Homola (Opel Astra) 10kg of Success ballast.
Thailand weekend will be supported by Special AWD series.
Timetable (CET)
Saturday, 2nd September
Free Practice 1 5:30am
Free Practice 2 7:30am
Qualifying 10:30am
Sunday, 3rd September
Race 1 9:25am
Race 2 11:00am
Team/Driver news
No news who will replace Grégoire Demoustier in DG Sport Compétition Opel Astra
For now there will be 6 additional entries from TCR Thailand championship
Pasarit Promsombat (Seat León) RMI Racing Team By Sunoco
Rattanin Leenutaphong (Seat León) Yontrakit Racing
Douglas Khoo (Seat León) Viper Niza Racing
Nattanid Lewattanavaragul (Seat León) Morin Racing Team
Chariya Nuya (Honda Civic) Billionaire Boy Racing
Nattachak Hanjitkasen (Honda Civic) TBN MK Ihere Racing Team
https://www.touringcartimes.com/2017...-grid-weekend/