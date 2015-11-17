Mark0994 Veteran



Join Date: Aug 2015 Belgrade Posts: 591

TCR International Series Round 8: Chang International Circuit <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> From this round I will start this round preview for TCR International Series. Something like we already have for BTCC rounds.



This weekend TCR will race on Chang International Circuit in Thailand. Chang is only track beside Salzburgring to be used in all 3 seasons of TCR International Series.



Circuit length is 4.554km and it have 12 turns.

Races will be 14 laps long.

Qualifying record is set by Gianni Morbidelli in 2015 while driving Honda Civic TCR (1:43.423)

Race record is also set by Gianni Morbidelli in 2015 (1:44.121)



In 2016 Pepe Oriola (Seat León) took the pole and Race 1 win in front of team-mate James Nash (Seat León) and Gianni Morbidelli (Honda Civic).

Mikhail Grachev (Honda Civic) was on pole for Race 2, while James Nash (Seat León) took the win, Grachev finished second in front of Dušan Borković (Seat León).



For this weekend Gianni Morbidelli (Volkswagen Golf) will carry 30kg of Success ballast, while Daniel Lloyd (Seat León) will have 20kg, and Mat`o Homola (Opel Astra) 10kg of Success ballast.



Thailand weekend will be supported by Special AWD series.



Timetable (CET)

Saturday, 2nd September

Free Practice 1 5:30am

Free Practice 2 7:30am

Qualifying 10:30am

Sunday, 3rd September

Race 1 9:25am

Race 2 11:00am



Team/Driver news



No news who will replace Grégoire Demoustier in DG Sport Compétition Opel Astra

For now there will be 6 additional entries from TCR Thailand championship

Pasarit Promsombat (Seat León) RMI Racing Team By Sunoco

Rattanin Leenutaphong (Seat León) Yontrakit Racing

Douglas Khoo (Seat León) Viper Niza Racing

Nattanid Lewattanavaragul (Seat León) Morin Racing Team

Chariya Nuya (Honda Civic) Billionaire Boy Racing

Nattachak Hanjitkasen (Honda Civic) TBN MK Ihere Racing Team

https://www.touringcartimes.com/2017...-grid-weekend/ From this round I will start this round preview for TCR International Series. Something like we already have for BTCC rounds.This weekend TCR will race on Chang International Circuit in Thailand. Chang is only track beside Salzburgring to be used in all 3 seasons of TCR International Series.Circuit length is 4.554km and it have 12 turns.Races will be 14 laps long.Qualifying record is set by Gianni Morbidelli in 2015 while driving Honda Civic TCR (1:43.423)Race record is also set by Gianni Morbidelli in 2015 (1:44.121)In 2016 Pepe Oriola (Seat León) took the pole and Race 1 win in front of team-mate James Nash (Seat León) and Gianni Morbidelli (Honda Civic).Mikhail Grachev (Honda Civic) was on pole for Race 2, while James Nash (Seat León) took the win, Grachev finished second in front of Dušan Borković (Seat León).For this weekend Gianni Morbidelli (Volkswagen Golf) will carry 30kg of Success ballast, while Daniel Lloyd (Seat León) will have 20kg, and Mat`o Homola (Opel Astra) 10kg of Success ballast.Thailand weekend will be supported by Special AWD series.Timetable (CET)Saturday, 2nd SeptemberFree Practice 1 5:30amFree Practice 2 7:30amQualifying 10:30amSunday, 3rd SeptemberRace 1 9:25amRace 2 11:00amTeam/Driver newsNo news who will replace Grégoire Demoustier in DG Sport Compétition Opel AstraFor now there will be 6 additional entries from TCR Thailand championshipPasarit Promsombat (Seat León) RMI Racing Team By SunocoRattanin Leenutaphong (Seat León) Yontrakit RacingDouglas Khoo (Seat León) Viper Niza RacingNattanid Lewattanavaragul (Seat León) Morin Racing TeamChariya Nuya (Honda Civic) Billionaire Boy RacingNattachak Hanjitkasen (Honda Civic) TBN MK Ihere Racing Team