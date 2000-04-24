BR1 Dallara LMP1

Damian Baldi Veteran

hmmm quite particular days, in two days ByKolles appear doing testing at Hungaroring, Ginetta announces that they sold three chassis, then the SMP Dallara is "discovered" and at the same time Peugeot says no to Le Mans.



I don't believe in coincidences.



We will read about Toyota leaving next monday?