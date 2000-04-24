Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
hondafan37
BR1 Dallara LMP1
Spy shots: New BR1 LMP1 WEC challenger revealed in secret test.

https://www.motorsport.com/wec/news/...p1-car-961370/
Damian Baldi
hmmm quite particular days, in two days ByKolles appear doing testing at Hungaroring, Ginetta announces that they sold three chassis, then the SMP Dallara is "discovered" and at the same time Peugeot says no to Le Mans.

I don't believe in coincidences.

We will read about Toyota leaving next monday?
