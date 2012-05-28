Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
NaBUru38
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,555
NaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 5 Indianapolis GP
Hi, folks! Welcome to round 5 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. Sorry for the delay, but here we are. So, the Month of May begins this weekend with the Grand Prix.

Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.

o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Pagenaud vs Power ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)

Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:

o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100

The stakes for Indianapolis GP are:

o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Newgarden.
o- 6x: Castroneves, Power, Hunter-Reay, Montoya, Bourdais.
o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Kanaan, Rahal.
o- 20x: Rossi, Muñoz, Sato.
o- 40x: Kimball, Aleshin, Andretti, Hildebrand, Jones (A).
o- 80x: Daly (A), Chilton (A), Pigot (A).

o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.
o- Honda: 4 to 1.

Please place your bets before Friday qualifying, or you will get only half the stakes. Good luck!
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
NaBUru38
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,555
NaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
My bets:

o- Premium - Dixon
o- Regular - Hinchcliffe
o- Alternative - Rossi
o- Fresh - Chilton
o- Belt Challenge - Power
o- Manufacturer - Honda
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
