Old Today, 20:26 (Ref:3748690)   #1
apriliadriver
Join Date: Jul 2009
United Kingdom
Ruislip, Middx
Posts: 204
HSCC Brands Hatch July 2
May I say a 'thank you' to the marshals in the post at the bottom of Paddock Hill Bend who made me welcome when I beached my maroon Chev Camaro (no 55) just outside their lair in the Historic Road Sports Race, Sunday afternoon. A really jovial crew you are, and mainly seemed to be Scots ! Apparently I was your first visitor that weekend. Very funny, sardonic and v. professional, and thank you all.
The brake fluid boiled, and when it cooled down, I was able to drive the Chevrolet home undamaged. My special thanks to the JCB driver who hauled me out from a sill-deep beaching extremely carefully. Great bunch and I hope I don't have to do a second appearance !
Nick Savage
Old Today, 20:51 (Ref:3748697)   #2
Apple
Join Date: Sep 2010
England
E.Sussex
Posts: 420
I wasn't on that post, but thanks for the post , I know they will appreciate the thanks.
