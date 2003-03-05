HSCC Brands Hatch July 2

May I say a 'thank you' to the marshals in the post at the bottom of Paddock Hill Bend who made me welcome when I beached my maroon Chev Camaro (no 55) just outside their lair in the Historic Road Sports Race, Sunday afternoon. A really jovial crew you are, and mainly seemed to be Scots ! Apparently I was your first visitor that weekend. Very funny, sardonic and v. professional, and thank you all.
The brake fluid boiled, and when it cooled down, I was able to drive the Chevrolet home undamaged. My special thanks to the JCB driver who hauled me out from a sill-deep beaching extremely carefully. Great bunch and I hope I don't have to do a second appearance !
Nick Savage