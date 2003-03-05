apriliadriver Racer

Join Date: Jul 2009 Ruislip, Middx Posts: 204

HSCC Brands Hatch July 2 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> May I say a 'thank you' to the marshals in the post at the bottom of Paddock Hill Bend who made me welcome when I beached my maroon Chev Camaro (no 55) just outside their lair in the Historic Road Sports Race, Sunday afternoon. A really jovial crew you are, and mainly seemed to be Scots ! Apparently I was your first visitor that weekend. Very funny, sardonic and v. professional, and thank you all.

The brake fluid boiled, and when it cooled down, I was able to drive the Chevrolet home undamaged. My special thanks to the JCB driver who hauled me out from a sill-deep beaching extremely carefully. Great bunch and I hope I don't have to do a second appearance !

Nick Savage May I say a 'thank you' to the marshals in the post at the bottom of Paddock Hill Bend who made me welcome when I beached my maroon Chev Camaro (no 55) just outside their lair in the Historic Road Sports Race, Sunday afternoon. A really jovial crew you are, and mainly seemed to be Scots ! Apparently I was your first visitor that weekend. Very funny, sardonic and v. professional, and thank you all.The brake fluid boiled, and when it cooled down, I was able to drive the Chevrolet home undamaged. My special thanks to the JCB driver who hauled me out from a sill-deep beaching extremely carefully. Great bunch and I hope I don't have to do a second appearance !Nick Savage