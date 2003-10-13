ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



The winner of the Russia round is Team Foggy Notion, with 100 points. ON the second step of the podium was Goblin Target Racing with 91pts, and sharing third on 88 points are Wolf GP and Jordan Belfort Racing.



In the overall Team Foggy Notion on 369 points open up their lead to 29 points over Little hotels on 340 its with Team F1 now just 1 point further behind on 339pts.



The fantasy drivers table is below if you want to check some driver scoring ahead of the start of the European season proper in Spain next time out.

