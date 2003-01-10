celes1 Rookie

BARN FIND, lost for 40 years. There is a very good thread on Motorsport History regarding a unique one off space-framed Special Saloon Hart Escort chassis built by Cyril Malem in 1973/74 for Geoff Wood.This legendry GP chassis builder for Lotus and Brabham built this as a lightweight steel chassis with era related Grand Prix chassis technology, the whole car ready to race was only 508kg, running a 270bhp Hart engine.That makes it 500bhp to a ton, now that is impressive and we are all looking forward to the cars restoration by Pete at Spec-R Alloy.