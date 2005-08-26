Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
skells22
btcc round 19,20 and 21 knockhill 2017
Next weekend btcc will head up to Scotland with 32 cars and when will the shredded wheat team speak about the replacement driver for Luke.
luckn002
...when will the shredded wheat team speak about the replacement driver for Luke.
Would absolutely love Dan Welch to get the drive, but I would agree with others and say it's most likely to be Rory Butcher (which seems like a good choice).

Still a lot of big names who haven't yet won this season - Goff, Austin, Morgan, Plato, Hill, etc. - so hopefully we'll get one or two new winners. Moffat and Newsham too have done well here in the past so they could be near the front.

I believe all of the top three have done well at Knockhill in the past, and the Subaru's went well last year, so the standings should be tight!

Also, I think it's gone a bit unnoticed but I think Senna Proctor needs some credit! The odds were really stacked against him at the start of the season - young team, new car, lack of experience, etc. - and a lot of us put him down but he has had a great season so far (although maybe little messy.)
pimmy
Yeah, Proctor's had a decent year. He's finished every race so far, which is what you need as a rookie.
There are no such things as races which are too long, only people whose attention spans are too short.
