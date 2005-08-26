luckn002 Racer

Still a lot of big names who haven't yet won this season - Goff, Austin, Morgan, Plato, Hill, etc. - so hopefully we'll get one or two new winners. Moffat and Newsham too have done well here in the past so they could be near the front.



I believe all of the top three have done well at Knockhill in the past, and the Subaru's went well last year, so the standings should be tight!



Would absolutely love Dan Welch to get the drive, but I would agree with others and say it's most likely to be Rory Butcher (which seems like a good choice).