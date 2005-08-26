Quote:
|
Originally Posted by skells22
...when will the shredded wheat team speak about the replacement driver for Luke.
Would absolutely love Dan Welch to get the drive, but I would agree with others and say it's most likely to be Rory Butcher (which seems like a good choice).
Still a lot of big names who haven't yet won this season - Goff, Austin, Morgan, Plato, Hill, etc. - so hopefully we'll get one or two new winners. Moffat and Newsham too have done well here in the past so they could be near the front.
I believe all of the top three have done well at Knockhill in the past, and the Subaru's went well last year, so the standings should be tight!
Also, I think it's gone a bit unnoticed but I think Senna Proctor needs some credit! The odds were really stacked against him at the start of the season - young team, new car, lack of experience, etc. - and a lot of us put him down but he has had a great season so far (although maybe little messy.)