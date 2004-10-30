Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
chernaudi
Shift points?
This involves how/why the can change, even on the same car.

Example here is the Audi R8 from 2000-2002 and from 2003-2006.

From about 47:30 in this video from Road America in 2002:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFkQRqmxgZs&t=2869s

Same track, a year later from about 53:45:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AD1BoNqodak&t=4284s

In '03 they were shifting into top where in '02 they shifted into 5th. Same car, only difference being one year and having about 50 less bhp (allegedly).

It should be noted that Audi Sport continued such "short shifting" with the R10 and R15. They then reverted to the early R8 shift patterns with the R18. Everyone else I've seen on LMP car onboards followed the early R8/R18 era shift patterns.

Was there a reason to run shorter gears to the point where it looked like they were running in a "higher" gear? Especially since the earlier shift pattern seemed to use taller gears?
