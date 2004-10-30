Shift points?

chernaudi Veteran



This involves how/why the can change, even on the same car.



Example here is the Audi R8 from 2000-2002 and from 2003-2006.



From about 47:30 in this video from Road America in 2002:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFkQRqmxgZs&t=2869s



Same track, a year later from about 53:45:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AD1BoNqodak&t=4284s



In '03 they were shifting into top where in '02 they shifted into 5th. Same car, only difference being one year and having about 50 less bhp (allegedly).



It should be noted that Audi Sport continued such "short shifting" with the R10 and R15. They then reverted to the early R8 shift patterns with the R18. Everyone else I've seen on LMP car onboards followed the early R8/R18 era shift patterns.



