Quote: one five five Originally Posted by What "catch up" did any of them have to do?



Nissan gave their money to GMS in 1992, and gave their money to Kelly Racing in 2013 at the start of a new formula where everyone was starting from scratch. Nissan had nothing to catch up on!



Volvo were giving their money to George Sheppard in 1999 to run their cars, and from 2014 gave their money to GRM. At most the GRM/Volvo partnership was playing a 12 month catchup



The Erebus Merc's were a privateer effort, and always going to be an uphill battle. They weren't a new team though. If they were, then FPR/PRA was a new team in 2013 as well given they got new owners that season.



Also the only factory Mercedes participation in Australian touring car racing in the last 40 years amounts to three races, the 1986 Bathurst 1000, 1986 Sun 300 at Calder, and the 1986 AGP support race at Adelaide. Privateer Merc's with Phil Ward had run as late as 1994 at the Bathurst 1000, and 1995 in the ASTC.

You claim you have been in motorsport, yet the comments I see are proving very little knowledge. EVERY season counts. Ford and Holden had an advantage in understanding the tracks and how to work a chassis, Ford made little aerodynamic change. Nissan had less knowledge for a number of things, regardless of regulations, and your comment is contradictory as you said previously that the regualtions weren't major. Now I am questioning a number of things you are saying. Anyone with eyes can see there was catch for a new brand, data, chassis design, aero design, engine design. Holden and Ford also had an advantage in engine and componentry design, Nissan didn't. You saying it was all new and the old era didn't matter is so far off reality. Any data matters