NaBUru38 Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2009 Las Canteras, Uruguay Posts: 6,619

Quote:

http://www.fia.com/news/fia-announce...il-decisions-6



The FIA World Motor Sport Council has confirmed the establishment of a National Cross Car project initiated by the ASN Task Force and the Development Department, which aims to implement an affordable Off-Road motor sport discipline/category.





The framework for the project is as follows:





Cross Car (XC) = RWD single seater buggy type car, multi tubular steel frame, motorbike engine (capacity: 600cc / 750cc). Low purchasing cost, easy to maintain and low running cost.







Cross Car can be driven on different types of surfaces (gravel, asphalt, ice) and on easy to construct facilities.







Cross Car completes the Rally and Off-Road pyramids as an access discipline/category for young people around the world.





In some European countries, Cross Cars (called Cross Kart, Sprint Car or Kart Cross) are already very popular as an affordable Off-Road discipline for drivers of all ages and are used as a natural pathway for young drivers heading for Rally or Rallycross.





Technical Regulations and safety guidelines are currently being finalised by the FIA. That could be interesting, or scary. How cheap could be a FIA approved off-road buggy?