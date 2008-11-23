http://www.fia.com/news/worlds-first...-cup-announced
2017 FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup
30 September - 1 October
Odaiba Island, Tokyo, Japan.
It will be promoted by Sunpros / D1GP.
Jean Todt
We are building the framework for a standard format which will help the sport continue to grow from grass roots level to more professional competitions globally. We are setting the standard for what Im sure will be a hugely successful form of motor sport.