NaBUru38
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,619
FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup
http://www.fia.com/news/worlds-first...-cup-announced
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GhYuKIbYGk

2017 FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup
30 September - 1 October
Odaiba Island, Tokyo, Japan.

It will be promoted by Sunpros / D1GP.

Originally Posted by Jean Todt
We are building the framework for a standard format which will help the sport continue to grow from grass roots level to more professional competitions globally. We are setting the standard for what Im sure will be a hugely successful form of motor sport.
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
