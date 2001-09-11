Home
Today, 09:55 (Ref:3731893)
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,396
ASFC17 R4 Barbagallo Raceway
Top Ten
P
Team
Owner
Pts
1
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
534
2
Shogun Autosport
Helix
534
3
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
534
4
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
471
5
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
462
6
Lightning Comets
Razor
459
7
Duff Racing
Scrut
444
8
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
426
9
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
420
10
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
399
Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport, , , +13 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Shane's Signs Racing, , , -9 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Duff Racing
Scrut
1651
444
2
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
1573
-78
1
534
3
Shogun Autosport
Helix
1573
534
4
Lightning Comets
Razor
1566
-7
-2
459
5
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
1419
-147
5
471
6
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
1381
-38
13
534
7
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
1377
-4
6
462
8
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
1375
-2
-1
357
9
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
1374
-1
-4
336
10
TGI Racing
Professor
1374
-5
336
11
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
1366
-8
420
12
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
1305
-61
-4
309
13
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
1290
-15
4
426
14
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
1281
-9
1
399
15
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
1260
-21
-1
363
16
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
1224
-36
-7
273
17
All-American Racers
Matt
1200
-24
5
393
18
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
1200
4
393
19
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
1200
1
363
20
Team 'Tallica
ford71
1200
2
393
21
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
1197
-3
-9
267
22
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
1188
-9
-4
330
23
Muznik Racing
Muznik
1185
-3
-2
366
24
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
1176
-9
-8
300
25
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
1122
-54
-3
315
26
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
1107
-15
1
375
27
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
1065
-42
-1
306
28
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
1032
-33
306
29
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
1030
-2
1
375
30
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
993
-37
-1
279
