Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars. > Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
Reload this Page ASFC17 R4 Barbagallo Raceway
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 09:55 (Ref:3731893)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,396
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
ASFC17 R4 Barbagallo Raceway


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1Racing HarzRacing Harz534
2Shogun AutosportHelix534
3Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!534
4BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood471
5Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444462
6Lightning CometsRazor459
7Duff RacingScrut444
8Yeah The Boyz RacingLD2244426
9Team GAZ170Gaz170420
10Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos399

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport, , , +13 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Shane's Signs Racing, , , -9 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Duff RacingScrut1651  444
2Racing HarzRacing Harz1573-781534
3Shogun AutosportHelix1573  534
4Lightning CometsRazor1566-7-2459
5BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood1419-1475471
6Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!1381-3813534
7Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4441377-46462
8Eagle MotorsportBiggy G1375-2-1357
9Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer1374-1-4336
10TGI RacingProfessor1374 -5336
11Team GAZ170Gaz1701366-8 420
12RedZed RacingRedZedMikey1305-61-4309
13Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22441290-154426
14Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos1281-91399
15Brendon EngineeringProRacer1260-21-1363
16MYTOY Motorsportcoln721224-36-7273
17All-American RacersMatt1200-245393
18B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco1200 4393
19DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg881200 1363
20Team 'Tallicaford711200 2393
21Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama1197-3-9267
22PaperMan MotorsportGM101188-9-4330
23Muznik RacingMuznik1185-3-2366
24Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers1176-9-8300
25Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport1122-54-3315
26Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic1107-151375
27Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV1065-42-1306
28Cecil Engineeringmceci11032-33 306
29Silvercrest RacingAccident1030-21375
30Cooper Racing Teamjoey31993-37-1279
GTRMagic is offline  
__________________
Hey, Santa! Wanna party?
You can kill the dreamer, but you can't kill the dream
In memory of now. Repeat talkers rock their lounge room.
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[V8SC09R23&24] BigPond 300, Barbagallo Raceway WA GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 175 27 Nov 2009 00:48
Barbagallo Raceway extension challenge TilkeWannabe My Track Designs 16 21 Dec 2008 04:57
Barbagallo Raceway RaceTime Australasian Touring Cars. 12 5 Jan 2004 14:10
Barbagallo Raceway Perth W.a darren Australasian Touring Cars. 1 11 Sep 2001 11:52


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:20.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.