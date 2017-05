GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



[VASC17R9R19] Winton SuperSprint: 19-21 May The circus heads to the southern teams' test track... except nobody seems to have tested there this year...



Will 888 find the magic formula, or will the DJRTP-ians find the way to lap the clothesline better than anyone else?



Will WP figure out their missing? Will they consign the banana chassis to the dumpster.. or will it be more of the same?



Can prodrive get form to last across all its cars, across a whole weekend?



