BillWiskins Racer

Join Date: Mar 2012 Brighton Posts: 206

I like Assetto. It depends what you're looking for. Online multiplayer is better than you'll usually be told it is but it can be hit and miss (pun not intended). For me it has the best driving 'feel' (with a wheel) but others disagree. If you're modding, AC was designed with that in mind, and getting a track in-game is a very quick and easy process (more so that cars, though that's pretty simple compared to other sims). I might be wrong but I think the latest incarnation of Bob's Track Builder can (or was planned to be able to) export directly to AC.



Can't help with rigs, seats or screens but I can tell you that my 5 year old PC with an AMD 6300FX and a Radeon R9 380 (i.e. not a very good PC) runs AC just fine with some things turned down, still looks pretty good.



Lastly AC does support the Rift, and I think that a Vive can be made to work despite no official support as yet.