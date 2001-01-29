Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 19:00   #1
Craner Curves
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
United Kingdom
Kelso
Posts: 3,202
The Touring Car Register
Lovely job by Redshoes at www.touringcarregister.com

I hate to think how long this has taken to come to fruition!
Today, 19:23   #2
Bramzel
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jun 2004
Netherlands
Apeldoorn, The Netherlands
Posts: 2,932
Fantastic, this'll definitely be the source of many wasted hours! Great job guys!
Today, 19:27   #3
Metzo
Racer
 
Join Date: May 2006
Germany
Berlin
Posts: 446
great site.

anyway to contact redshoes for updates?
Today, 19:46   #4
redshoes
Veteran
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 7,174
Originally Posted by Craner Curves
I hate to think how long this has taken to come to fruition!
Not as long as you would think. NGTC are still current, S2000 are recent enough that they are still fresh in peoples' memories. So much easier than researching 90's Super Tourers!
Today, 20:10   #5
Metzo
Racer
 
Join Date: May 2006
Germany
Berlin
Posts: 446
what about Super Production cars?
Today, 20:35   #6
Craner Curves
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
United Kingdom
Kelso
Posts: 3,202
Originally Posted by redshoes
Not as long as you would think. NGTC are still current, S2000 are recent enough that they are still fresh in peoples' memories. So much easier than researching 90's Super Tourers!
Well credit to you and Peter anyway. It's very thorough so far.

Will you be gradually adding other cars like the Alfa Romeo 147, Lexus (of BTC and S2k flavours) and the other homegrown cars when info is available?
Today, 20:43   #7
porsche962fan
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2010
Posts: 1,718
Redshoes did you do super touring register ?


cos there are things wrong it like STW race numbers, for example 1995 season

Miloš Bychl BMW had no 37 and not 29 and team wasn't PM Car Sports either




or in super touring register there is a VW Golf III listed there which AFAIK wasn't a super tourer


or for STW 1994 Patrick Huisman raced with no 26 at Zandovort, and not Team Schnieder but the car of Miloš Bychl

https://s10.postimg.org/c18e9u3zd/PDVD_002.jpg
https://s10.postimg.org/gkkmvclux/PDVD_000.jpg
Today, 20:46   #8
Craner Curves
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
United Kingdom
Kelso
Posts: 3,202
Originally Posted by porsche962fan
Redshoes did you do super touring register ?


cos there are things wrong it like STW race numbers, for example 1995 season

Milo Bychl BMW had no 37 and not 29 and team wasn't PM Car Sports either




or in super touring register there is a VW Golf III listed there which AFAIK wasn't a super tourer
Please stay on topic.
Today, 20:57   #9
redshoes
Veteran
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 7,174
Originally Posted by Craner Curves
Will you be gradually adding other cars like the Alfa Romeo 147, Lexus (of BTC and S2k flavours) and the other homegrown cars when info is available?
Absolutely. What you see now is just what we are in a position to publish, many other cars are still 'work in progress', it's nowhere near complete.
