TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
WTCC & European Touring Car Series
The Touring Car Register
Today, 19:00
#
1
Craner Curves
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2003
Kelso
Posts: 3,202
The Touring Car Register
Lovely job by Redshoes at
www.touringcarregister.com
I hate to think how long this has taken to come to fruition!
Craner Curves
Today, 19:23
#
2
Bramzel
Veteran
Join Date: Jun 2004
Apeldoorn, The Netherlands
Posts: 2,932
Fantastic, this'll definitely be the source of many wasted hours! Great job guys!
Bramzel
Today, 19:27
#
3
Metzo
Racer
Join Date: May 2006
Berlin
Posts: 446
great site.
anyway to contact redshoes for updates?
Metzo
Today, 19:46
#
4
redshoes
Veteran
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 7,174
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Craner Curves
I hate to think how long this has taken to come to fruition!
Not as long as you would think. NGTC are still current, S2000 are recent enough that they are still fresh in peoples' memories. So much easier than researching 90's Super Tourers!
redshoes
Today, 20:10
#
5
Metzo
Racer
Join Date: May 2006
Berlin
Posts: 446
what about Super Production cars?
Metzo
Today, 20:35
#
6
Craner Curves
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2003
Kelso
Posts: 3,202
Quote:
Originally Posted by
redshoes
Not as long as you would think. NGTC are still current, S2000 are recent enough that they are still fresh in peoples' memories. So much easier than researching 90's Super Tourers!
Well credit to you and Peter anyway. It's very thorough so far.
Will you be gradually adding other cars like the Alfa Romeo 147, Lexus (of BTC and S2k flavours) and the other homegrown cars when info is available?
Craner Curves
Today, 20:43
#
7
porsche962fan
Veteran
Join Date: May 2010
Posts: 1,718
Redshoes did you do super touring register ?
cos there are things wrong it like STW race numbers, for example 1995 season
Miloš Bychl BMW had no 37 and not 29 and team wasn't PM Car Sports either
or in super touring register there is a VW Golf III listed there which AFAIK wasn't a super tourer
or for STW 1994 Patrick Huisman raced with no 26 at Zandovort, and not Team Schnieder but the car of Miloš Bychl
https://s10.postimg.org/c18e9u3zd/PDVD_002.jpg
https://s10.postimg.org/gkkmvclux/PDVD_000.jpg
porsche962fan
Today, 20:46
#
8
Craner Curves
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2003
Kelso
Posts: 3,202
Quote:
Originally Posted by
porsche962fan
Redshoes did you do super touring register ?
cos there are things wrong it like STW race numbers, for example 1995 season
Milo Bychl BMW had no 37 and not 29 and team wasn't PM Car Sports either
or in super touring register there is a VW Golf III listed there which AFAIK wasn't a super tourer
Please stay on topic.
Craner Curves
Today, 20:57
#
9
redshoes
Veteran
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 7,174
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Craner Curves
Will you be gradually adding other cars like the Alfa Romeo 147, Lexus (of BTC and S2k flavours) and the other homegrown cars when info is available?
Absolutely. What you see now is just what we are in a position to publish, many other cars are still 'work in progress', it's nowhere near complete.
redshoes
