The Touring Car Register

porsche962fan Veteran

Join Date: May 2010 Posts: 1,718







cos there are things wrong it like STW race numbers, for example 1995 season



Miloš Bychl BMW had no 37 and not 29 and team wasn't PM Car Sports either









or in super touring register there is a VW Golf III listed there which AFAIK wasn't a super tourer





or for STW 1994 Patrick Huisman raced with no 26 at Zandovort, and not Team Schnieder but the car of Miloš Bychl



https://s10.postimg.org/c18e9u3zd/PDVD_002.jpg

https://s10.postimg.org/gkkmvclux/PDVD_000.jpg Redshoes did you do super touring register ?cos there are things wrong it like STW race numbers, for example 1995 seasonMiloš Bychl BMW had no 37 and not 29 and team wasn't PM Car Sports eitheror in super touring register there is a VW Golf III listed there which AFAIK wasn't a super toureror for STW 1994 Patrick Huisman raced with no 26 at Zandovort, and not Team Schnieder but the car of Miloš Bychl Last edited by porsche962fan; Today at 20:54 .