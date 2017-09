luckn002 Racer

BTCC 2017 - Rounds 25, 26, 27 - Silverstone Almost time for the penultimate round of the championship... any predictions for winners / podiums?



Must be about time for Jake Hill to get on the podium, he went very well around here last year.



Shame for Josh Cook who will miss the first race if the appeal is unsuccessful - ideal track for the MG. Maybe a chance for Taylor-Smith to get back up the front too.



