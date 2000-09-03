If there's something like this already please delete but I haven't found anything like it.
So, I was thinking about what my WEC dream team would be, and I'm curious to hear why others would pick!
You can have a two car team in any class, manufacturer present or who you'd like to see join, drivers from that MFG, or poached from elsewhere
Mine would be as follows:
McLaren GTE Pro, with a new 720s GTE car
#58 - Shane van Gisbergen / Alvaro Parente / Maximilian Buhk
#59 - Kevin Estre / Come Ledogar / Eduardo Mortara
And if I could do a Ford a bring an extra pro car:
#60 - Rob Bell / James Calado / Vincent Abril