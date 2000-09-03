Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 18:08 (Ref:3733659)   #1
Bcarr6
Join Date: Nov 2015
WEC Dream Team
If there's something like this already please delete but I haven't found anything like it.

So, I was thinking about what my WEC dream team would be, and I'm curious to hear why others would pick!

You can have a two car team in any class, manufacturer present or who you'd like to see join, drivers from that MFG, or poached from elsewhere

Mine would be as follows:

McLaren GTE Pro, with a new 720s GTE car

#58 - Shane van Gisbergen / Alvaro Parente / Maximilian Buhk

#59 - Kevin Estre / Come Ledogar / Eduardo Mortara


And if I could do a Ford a bring an extra pro car:

#60 - Rob Bell / James Calado / Vincent Abril
Old Today, 18:35 (Ref:3733668)   #2
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Far far too many good drivers to choose from. Are we allowed to enter 2 classes like Rebellion used to do?

LMP1

#7 Audi - Lotterrer / Alonso / Jani
#8 Audi - Tandy / Heidfeld / Montoya
#9 Audi - Bernhard / Brundle / Jarvis (3rd car for Le Mans)

LMP2 (includes a silver)

#30 Dallara - Beche / Buemi/ Thiriet (Silver)
#31 ORECA - Lapierre / Derani / Canal (Silver)

This is assuming that many drivers like Treyluer and Wurz would not make a return now. I'd like to see Heidfeld and Brundle get a shot at a works seat, and I think Jarvis was under rated. Thiriet and Canal have put in incredible performances for Silver drivers. This leaves the majority of Toyota and Porsche drivers alone of course.
Old Today, 18:41 (Ref:3733670)   #3
GT6
Join Date: Jan 2006
Audi returning now that is a nice dream
Old Today, 19:16 (Ref:3733671)   #4
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
I was going to do Bentley
Old Today, 19:20 (Ref:3733675)   #5
Hawkwood
Join Date: Oct 2009
This is something I think about a lot

I try to choose drivers that aren't already hired by other factories.

So, here goes:

Morgan Aero 8 GTE-Pro
Car 1:
Dan Cammish
Fernando Rees
Bruno Senna
Car 2:
Ludovic Badey
Kuba Giermaziak
Katherine Legge
Car 3:
Nicolas Prost
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Robert Kubica

Some picks are a little random perhaps (Ludovic Badey), but none are less than quick, consistent, performers.

I could also do an alternate line-up that consists of almost exclusively Super GT drivers
Old Today, 19:32 (Ref:3733677)   #6
Aysedasi
Join Date: Oct 2001
Quote:
Originally Posted by Akrapovic View Post
Far far too many good drivers to choose from. Are we allowed to enter 2 classes like Rebellion used to do?

LMP1

#7 Audi - Lotterrer / Alonso / Jani
#8 Audi - Tandy / Heidfeld / Montoya
#9 Audi - Bernhard / Brundle / Jarvis (3rd car for Le Mans)

LMP2 (includes a silver)

#30 Dallara - Beche / Buemi/ Thiriet (Silver)
#31 ORECA - Lapierre / Derani / Canal (Silver)

This is assuming that many drivers like Treyluer and Wurz would not make a return now. I'd like to see Heidfeld and Brundle get a shot at a works seat, and I think Jarvis was under rated. Thiriet and Canal have put in incredible performances for Silver drivers. This leaves the majority of Toyota and Porsche drivers alone of course.

I confess I'm puzzled to see Heidfeld in your Audi but Buemi 'demoted' to LMP2..... I would though like to see Alonso and Montoya in an LMP1 hybrid car......
Old Today, 19:50 (Ref:3733688)   #7
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Quote:
Originally Posted by Aysedasi View Post
I confess I'm puzzled to see Heidfeld in your Audi but Buemi 'demoted' to LMP2..... I would though like to see Alonso and Montoya in an LMP1 hybrid car......
Some of my choices are about giving people a chance to see how they'd be. Buemi is a star, but Heidfeld deserves a shot in a P1, so as part of my dream, I'd like to see that. Since both teams are under the same banner (If Alpine can run a LMP2, why not Audi? ) you could move them about should someone like Heidfeld not perform. That's also the reason Brundle is in there too. I think he deserves a shot. Buemi is a known quantity, but I think there's some amazing drivers I'd love to see in LMP1 to see how they'd do.

Some people argue that other series are a great identifier for LMP talent. I don't necessarily agree, but using that, Heidfeld is potentially better than Buemi.
