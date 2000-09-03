Akrapovic Veteran



Quote: Aysedasi Originally Posted by I confess I'm puzzled to see Heidfeld in your Audi but Buemi 'demoted' to LMP2..... I would though like to see Alonso and Montoya in an LMP1 hybrid car...... ) you could move them about should someone like Heidfeld not perform. That's also the reason Brundle is in there too. I think he deserves a shot. Buemi is a known quantity, but I think there's some amazing drivers I'd love to see in LMP1 to see how they'd do.



Some people argue that other series are a great identifier for LMP talent. I don't necessarily agree, but using that, Heidfeld is potentially better than Buemi. Some of my choices are about giving people a chance to see how they'd be. Buemi is a star, but Heidfeld deserves a shot in a P1, so as part of my dream, I'd like to see that. Since both teams are under the same banner (If Alpine can run a LMP2, why not Audi?) you could move them about should someone like Heidfeld not perform. That's also the reason Brundle is in there too. I think he deserves a shot. Buemi is a known quantity, but I think there's some amazing drivers I'd love to see in LMP1 to see how they'd do.Some people argue that other series are a great identifier for LMP talent. I don't necessarily agree, but using that, Heidfeld is potentially better than Buemi.