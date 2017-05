Groupc Racer

Join Date: Jan 2002 Bedfordshire Posts: 148

Epinettes Camping tickets for sale I have 2 Epinettes Camping tickets for sale.



Each ticket is 75 plus 5 recorded delivery.



Strictly non profit making, in fact selling at a discount as I bought them with my ACO member discount.



I am selling them as I have just managed to obtain Bleu Nord camping which is my preferred site.



If you buy both I will waive the 2nd postal charge.



Payment via bank transfer or Paypal. I have 2 Epinettes Camping tickets for sale.Each ticket is 75 plus 5 recorded delivery.Strictly non profit making, in fact selling at a discount as I bought them with my ACO member discount.I am selling them as I have just managed to obtain Bleu Nord camping which is my preferred site.If you buy both I will waive the 2nd postal charge.Payment via bank transfer or Paypal.