General Entrance ticket for sale

I've got 1 General Entrace ticket for sale. Like every year, I ordered my tickets last October via the Dutch Travel Agency www.tickettravel.nl
But things changed in the past few weeks. I finished 5th in the Sarthe Endurance Photo contest and (one of) my price is a VIP ticket for the 2017 race.
So I don't need the General Entrance ticket anymore, anyone still looking for a ticket? I've one left for you.
The travel agency want to make some profit too, so they buy the tickets for group prices (+- 73) and sell them for 95 (the price I paid for the ticket). I understand nobody is going to pay that price, as the price at the circuit is cheaper.
Price: 70 + costs for sending (or you can pick it up if you are from the Netherlands)