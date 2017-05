Alan52 Veteran

Bathurst Camp Site Renewal Dramas Please be aware that campers renewing their sites are not having an easy time of it.Some returning campers have not been sent their emails with instructions and passwords to renew their sites.Some people who have received their emails have been finding the links don't work.Renewal period runs out 24 May.The problems are not affecting everyone.

