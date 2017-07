Klouczech Rookie

Does anyone do Cross cars? (Crosskart, Kartcross, Crosscar) I do race in Crosskart division in Czech Republic, which is called Kartcross.

I think it is amazing and I'm curious If someone do this kind of motorsport in other countries.



My first race of this season:

We installed our spare engine (CBR) and had problems with injected amount of fuel. I also damaged the suspension and had gearbox problems in the final run.

We are happy that we finished the race...



