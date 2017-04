cams08 Rookie

Join Date: Apr 2012 Posts: 1

Keith O'dor Hello Everyone



I was looking at doing a small project dedicated to Keith.



unfortunately there is not much information about that season in STW?



"1995 ADAC SuperTourenWagen Cup"



I was looking for some pictures of Keith's helmet & any of the STW Primera?



or if you could point me in the right direction.





thanks



Christian Hello EveryoneI was looking at doing a small project dedicated to Keith.unfortunately there is not much information about that season in STW?"1995 ADAC SuperTourenWagen Cup"I was looking for some pictures of Keith's helmet & any of the STW Primera?or if you could point me in the right direction.thanksChristian