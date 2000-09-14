Barber, Chris

I thought that it was timely to post on Chris's 87th birthday!
I never managed a photograph of his car when racing, but was at the NSCC F1 International in 1962 at Mallory Park, when Chris made it to the final of the GT race. So, I did a painting which I presented to Chris May 2004, at Mansfield. A pic of that meeting wasn't available at the time, but a recently published pic shows that the car had a couple of white stripes on the bonnet that even Chris couldn't remember!
As most Brits will know, the ex-Barber Lotus Elite was restored and auctioned, setting a new world record at auction for an Elite.