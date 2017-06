Lanky Turtle Veteran



2018 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona Tickets for the 2018 race went on sale today. All infield parking and camping is sold out already.



A couple years ago I bought an infield camping ticket a couple months before the race and this year it's all sold out a few hours after going on sale more than 7 months before the race.



