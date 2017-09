smokystove Racer

Navigator WANTED! Hero Challenge Bicester Sat.23rd I am entered in the Clubman section on the Hero Challenge this Saturday 23rd. and my navigator can't make it.



Anyone up for it? One day only.



I'm a novice to this event so you don't need to be an expert but be good if you know more than I do!



Basically a tulip rally around Bicester area with a few tests.



Please PM me asap if interested thanks!



