alolympic Rookie

Join Date: Mar 2008 Posts: 21

Cycle wings on open wheeled cars <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> I know it is very difficult to generalise, however....

From an aero perspective, is it better for an open wheeled car to run with or without cycle wings?

I know on a road car that is open wheels, the law dictates suitable covers to minimise water and debris being flung up from the wheels.

I also know that open wheeled cars create far more drag than a similar car with wheels fared in to the body

But....

I still think that most cycle wings fitted on cars will contribute more lift because they trap air that would otherwise be free.

Has anyone had the same car with and without cycle wings and felt any difference? I know it is very difficult to generalise, however....From an aero perspective, is it better for an open wheeled car to run with or without cycle wings?I know on a road car that is open wheels, the law dictates suitable covers to minimise water and debris being flung up from the wheels.I also know that open wheeled cars create far more drag than a similar car with wheels fared in to the bodyBut....I still think that most cycle wings fitted on cars will contribute more lift because they trap air that would otherwise be free.Has anyone had the same car with and without cycle wings and felt any difference?