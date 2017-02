JohnD Veteran



New film, "Green Hell" A new documentary about the history of the Nurburgring is released and will be shown at Odeon cinemas all over the country, but on one night only, 21/2/17.



http://www.odeon.co.uk/films/the_gre...urgring/17101/



