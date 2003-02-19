Drivers Winning With The Fastest Car

MTW Rookie

One argument I see circulating the internet which basically comes in this form or similar; "he is not a good driver, he simply has the fastest car."



This argument to some degree I can appreciate if someone seems to have only had the fastest car for the majority of their career.



What I don't like is when people use this as a way of saying a particular driver isn't very good, because if they get wins and pole positions they simply say, "only because he has the fastest car".



But when you think about it properly, if you ARE a great driver, like Schumacher or Senna (or whoever you think is great) what can you actually do other than win and get pole positions and championships, if you are in the fastest car? It doesn't make any sense - are the people that argue this saying that if a driver has the fastest car they basically have to perform some kind of miracle like make the car fly?



Conclusion: I just can't see how if a driver has the fastest car, it would follow that this means we can simply ignore any pole positions, any wins, any championships and any impressive performances. It seems to be a very popular argument but I regard it as a silly one. Are the people that argue this saying that it is impossible for a driver to be great if they are in the fastest car? This seems very silly, for that would mean that as soon as a Fangio or a Schumacher sat in the fastest car, they are immediately not great anymore. (absurd)



