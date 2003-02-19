Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 19:57   #1
MTW
Join Date: Sep 2017
Posts: 3
Drivers Winning With The Fastest Car
One argument I see circulating the internet which basically comes in this form or similar; "he is not a good driver, he simply has the fastest car."

This argument to some degree I can appreciate if someone seems to have only had the fastest car for the majority of their career.

What I don't like is when people use this as a way of saying a particular driver isn't very good, because if they get wins and pole positions they simply say, "only because he has the fastest car".

But when you think about it properly, if you ARE a great driver, like Schumacher or Senna (or whoever you think is great) what can you actually do other than win and get pole positions and championships, if you are in the fastest car? It doesn't make any sense - are the people that argue this saying that if a driver has the fastest car they basically have to perform some kind of miracle like make the car fly?

Conclusion: I just can't see how if a driver has the fastest car, it would follow that this means we can simply ignore any pole positions, any wins, any championships and any impressive performances. It seems to be a very popular argument but I regard it as a silly one. Are the people that argue this saying that it is impossible for a driver to be great if they are in the fastest car? This seems very silly, for that would mean that as soon as a Fangio or a Schumacher sat in the fastest car, they are immediately not great anymore. (absurd)

P.S. It's also a tautology, that the fastest car will go the fastest. Yes, we may generally expect that the fastest car will go the fastest in a capable drivers hands, given it is "the fastest car".
Old Today, 20:01   #2
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 4,453
The best drivers tend to find the fastest cars anyway. It's very rare for the best drivers to be stuck in uncompetitive machines - that's why there's so much fuss over Alonso right now - because it's the exception to the norm.
Old Today, 20:04   #3
djinvicta
Join Date: Mar 2003
Wales
French France
Posts: 1,988
Yes agree...but I would still like to see Alonso in a Force India. I think his extra "touch" and input would just push it up one more notch..
Old Today, 20:42   #4
Armco Bender
Join Date: Sep 2002
New Zealand
International Sheep Ambassador
Posts: 3,644
First car to the chequered flag generally wins...
Old Today, 21:22   #5
MTW
Join Date: Sep 2017
Posts: 3
Alonso is certainly one of the best in F1.
Old Today, 21:25   #6
MTW
Join Date: Sep 2017
Posts: 3
Originally Posted by Armco bender
First car to the chequered flag generally wins
Not sure if you're being funny, but my point was only that if the fastest car is the fastest car, this in itself doesn't tell us much.

That is my point, that tautologies don't usually tell us anything because they are true in every circumstance. So judging a driver predicated on that alone is not a very smart argument.
