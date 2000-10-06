Mike Harte Subscriber Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2011 W. Yorkshire Posts: 2,068

The future for Silverstone as a F1 venue <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> From comments being made by various members of the BRDC, British Racing Drivers Club and current owners of the race circuit, it seems as though they may well have invoked the termination clause, or will do within the next 7 days, to cease holding the race after 2019.



It would appear that neither the BRDC nor FOM will be publically announcing that the clause has been invoked until after this year's race, in 10 days time, to avoid embarrassment to either party.



Apparently, the new team at FOM will not start negotiating with the BRDC over the current terms of the contract until after the early termination clause is invoked, but that it is hoped that a satisfactory compromise will be forthcoming during the following 2 years.



Meanwhile, FOM is examining the possibility of a second race in the USA, and now also in China. However, we are losing Malaysia after this year, and both Singapore and the current Shanghai races are in doubt for next year as well. From comments being made by various members of the BRDC, British Racing Drivers Club and current owners of the race circuit, it seems as though they may well have invoked the termination clause, or will do within the next 7 days, to cease holding the race after 2019.It would appear that neither the BRDC nor FOM will be publically announcing that the clause has been invoked until after this year's race, in 10 days time, to avoid embarrassment to either party.Apparently, the new team at FOM will not start negotiating with the BRDC over the current terms of the contract until after the early termination clause is invoked, but that it is hoped that a satisfactory compromise will be forthcoming during the following 2 years.Meanwhile, FOM is examining the possibility of a second race in the USA, and now also in China. However, we are losing Malaysia after this year, and both Singapore and the current Shanghai races are in doubt for next year as well.