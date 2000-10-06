Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Mike Harte
The future for Silverstone as a F1 venue
From comments being made by various members of the BRDC, British Racing Drivers Club and current owners of the race circuit, it seems as though they may well have invoked the termination clause, or will do within the next 7 days, to cease holding the race after 2019.

It would appear that neither the BRDC nor FOM will be publically announcing that the clause has been invoked until after this year's race, in 10 days time, to avoid embarrassment to either party.

Apparently, the new team at FOM will not start negotiating with the BRDC over the current terms of the contract until after the early termination clause is invoked, but that it is hoped that a satisfactory compromise will be forthcoming during the following 2 years.

Meanwhile, FOM is examining the possibility of a second race in the USA, and now also in China. However, we are losing Malaysia after this year, and both Singapore and the current Shanghai races are in doubt for next year as well.
bauble
As I understood it Mike, it is not possible to revise the existing contract, so the BRDC would have to invoke the cancellation clause, and then hope to negotiate a new contract with Liberty on more favourable terms. With the new owners making plain that they wish to retain the 'historic' circuits one assumes that a more acceptable deal would be on the table.

Should the sport lose the race that introduced the current World Championship in 1950, over money alone, then it would not bode well for the future of other traditional venues, and could we could end up with a pan US/Asia series. A horrendous thought.
Mike Harte
Bob, as even the worst lawyer in the world could tell you, if both parties to a contract want to re-negotiate the terms, then there is no court in the world that can stop them.

There is nothing preventing FOM sitting around the table to talk to the BRDC, except for the possible loss of income. And that's all they want; money.
S griffin
Let's hope Liberty come to their senses and give them a better deal than Bernie did, because to lose this great venue with history would be a travesty for all concerned
bauble
Bob, as even the worst lawyer in the world could tell you, if both parties to a contract want to re-negotiate the terms, then there is no court in the world that can stop them.

There is nothing preventing FOM sitting around the table to talk to the BRDC, except for the possible loss of income. And that's all they want; money.
Mike, I hope you are not referring to my friend Ace.
Mike Harte
Bob, as even the worst lawyer in the world could tell you, if both parties to a contract want to re-negotiate the terms, then there is no court in the world that can stop them.

There is nothing preventing FOM sitting around the table to talk to the BRDC, except for the possible loss of income. And that's all they want; money.

Mike, I hope you are not referring to my friend Ace.
Bob, I couldn't possibly comment.
