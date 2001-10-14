Felipe Massa to retire from F1 after 2017 season.

chillibowl Veteran



during my time watching F1, he was certainly one of my favorites. not so much in terms of pure talent but in terms of good people and perseverance he was always near or at the top!



certainly the type of athlete i will find myself following to whatever series or endeavour he takes on next so best of luck to him!



from his retirement post on instagram, he sounds like he will be driving in both Brazil and Abu Dhabi...for sure he will race in Brazil but still not sure about Abu Dhabi as its a sensible choice for Williams to try out one of their hopefuls.



