Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Reload this Page Felipe Massa to retire from F1 after 2017 season
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 15:00 (Ref:3779027)   #1
bjohnsonsmith
Race Official
Veteran
 
bjohnsonsmith's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
United States
London, England
Posts: 15,113
bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!bjohnsonsmith is going for a new world record!
Felipe Massa to retire from F1 after 2017 season
Felipe Massa to retire from F1 after 2017 season.

http://classic.autosport.com/news/report.php/id/132857
bjohnsonsmith is online now  
__________________
"If you're not winning you're not trying."
Colin Chapman.
Quote
Old Today, 15:19 (Ref:3779029)   #2
chillibowl
Veteran
 
chillibowl's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Canada
winnipeg, canada
Posts: 5,382
chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!
i would say sad news but knew it was coming.

during my time watching F1, he was certainly one of my favorites. not so much in terms of pure talent but in terms of good people and perseverance he was always near or at the top!

certainly the type of athlete i will find myself following to whatever series or endeavour he takes on next so best of luck to him!

from his retirement post on instagram, he sounds like he will be driving in both Brazil and Abu Dhabi...for sure he will race in Brazil but still not sure about Abu Dhabi as its a sensible choice for Williams to try out one of their hopefuls.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbEpDP-g...=massafelipe19

am i correct is thinking that he is also the last of the Schumi team mates?
chillibowl is online now  
__________________
What shall we use to fill the empty spaces, where waves of hunger roar?
Shall we set out across the sea of faces in search of more and more applause?
Shall we buy a new guitar? Shall we drive a more powerful car?
Quote
Old Today, 15:53 (Ref:3779038)   #3
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
 
Born Racer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 7,034
Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!
Good for Massa that he wants to keep racing elsewhere. I find it difficult to assess how he's done against Stroll this year, simply because I'm not completely sure what I make of Stroll. He certainly hasn't done a bad job and has always been around the points positions where it looked like Williams would have a chance. However, it's Lance who has ended up with the bigger finishing positions. All the best to him anyway and I hope he has fun in Abu Dhabi and particularly Interlagos.
Born Racer is online now  
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Felipe Massa DNQ National & International Single Seaters 6 30 Aug 2006 21:53
Felipe Massa confirmed at Sauber Jan Lammers Formula One 23 5 Nov 2003 19:32
Felipe Massa - Ferrari test-driver (Merged) Super Tourer Formula One 43 8 Feb 2003 01:26
Come visit the Felipe Massa-promotion days! NiceGuyEddie Formula One 11 3 Sep 2002 14:06
Felipe Massa confirmed at Sauber DNQ Formula One 21 14 Oct 2001 00:58


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 16:14.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.