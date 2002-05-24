Nick Woodbury Racer



Join Date: May 2013 Massachusetts, USA Posts: 453

Opinion - Another Article about nascar inventing the wheel! <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> What else is new? When North Americas largest motorsport has a fanbase so willing and able to turn a blind eye to bad press and marketing, you get articles of gold like this! As a disgruntled former Nascar super fan (Winston Cup Era), this article caused my eyes to roll so far to the back of my head that it is a miracle that I can even see what I am typing as of this moment.



Where do I begin? Let's start with some New York Post/Times reject writing for one of those irrelevant "trendy" online news sites being paid for a day to come up for a nascar race whilst forgoing worthwhile research on the subject matter to publish an article in regards to how nascar has practically re-invented the wheel with its progressive initiatives! WOO nascar!



Never mind the fact that the author doesn't have the wherewithal to ask how to properly spell Danica's name, or the title sponsor of the WHELEN Modified Tour, the very series that the driver that he interviews, Melissa Fifield, actively drives in!!



But go ahead, tell me again how "nascar is the ONLY motorsport where women compete with the men and hold their own", and how no other series on the face of this planet has been this progressive for say...gee, I don't know, the past 70 years? Lyn St. James, Michele Mouton and Lella Lombardi might as well have never set foot in a race car according to this author.



https://www.thedailybeast.com/theyre...y-totally-rock What else is new? When North Americas largest motorsport has a fanbase so willing and able to turn a blind eye to bad press and marketing, you get articles of gold like this! As a disgruntled former Nascar super fan (Winston Cup Era), this article caused my eyes to roll so far to the back of my head that it is a miracle that I can even see what I am typing as of this moment.Where do I begin? Let's start with some New York Post/Times reject writing for one of those irrelevant "trendy" online news sites being paid for a day to come up for a nascar race whilst forgoing worthwhile research on the subject matter to publish an article in regards to how nascar has practically re-invented the wheel with its progressive initiatives! WOO nascar!Never mind the fact that the author doesn't have the wherewithal to ask how to properly spell Danica's name, or the title sponsor of theModified Tour, the very series that the driver that he interviews, Melissa Fifield, actively drives in!!But go ahead, tell me again how "nascar is the ONLY motorsport where women compete with the men and hold their own", and how no other series on the face of this planet has been this progressive for say...gee, I don't know, the past 70 years?Lyn St. James, Michele Mouton and Lella Lombardi might as well have never set foot in a race car according to this author. Last edited by Nick Woodbury; Today at 16:28 .