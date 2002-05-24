Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 16:19 (Ref:3779043)   #1
Nick Woodbury
Join Date: May 2013
United States
Massachusetts, USA
Posts: 453
Opinion - Another Article about nascar inventing the wheel!
What else is new? When North Americas largest motorsport has a fanbase so willing and able to turn a blind eye to bad press and marketing, you get articles of gold like this! As a disgruntled former Nascar super fan (Winston Cup Era), this article caused my eyes to roll so far to the back of my head that it is a miracle that I can even see what I am typing as of this moment.

Where do I begin? Let's start with some New York Post/Times reject writing for one of those irrelevant "trendy" online news sites being paid for a day to come up for a nascar race whilst forgoing worthwhile research on the subject matter to publish an article in regards to how nascar has practically re-invented the wheel with its progressive initiatives! WOO nascar!

Never mind the fact that the author doesn't have the wherewithal to ask how to properly spell Danica's name, or the title sponsor of the WHELEN Modified Tour, the very series that the driver that he interviews, Melissa Fifield, actively drives in!!

But go ahead, tell me again how "nascar is the ONLY motorsport where women compete with the men and hold their own", and how no other series on the face of this planet has been this progressive for say...gee, I don't know, the past 70 years? Lyn St. James, Michele Mouton and Lella Lombardi might as well have never set foot in a race car according to this author.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/theyre...y-totally-rock
"And so ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the most famous motor-car race in the world, the 38th running of the grand prix of endurance and efficiency, the 24 Hours of Le Mans."
