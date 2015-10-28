Born Racer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Mar 2005 Posts: 7,039

United States Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 17 of 20 - Results <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Congratulations to Born Racer Fan on taking her first win of the season, the latest in a season of fairly consistent performances which have seen her take over the second spot in the championship from me. No strife at home, though. I promise to take it on the chin.



Here were your predictions from Austin:



Winners so far this season



Australia: stripedcat

China: Born Racer

Bahrain: karting

Russia: Born Racer

Spain: Notso Swift

Monaco: F1Guy

Canada: Born Racer

Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob

Austria: smellysocks

Britain: F1Guy

Hungary: F1Guy

Belgium: smellysocks

Italy: stripedcat

Singapore: wolfhound

Malaysia: wolfhound

Japan: Born Racer

United States: Born Racer Fan



United States Grand Prix Results



1. Hamilton

2. Vettel

3. Räikkönen

4. Verstappen

5. Bottas

6. Ocon

7. Sainz

8. Pérez

9. Massa

10. Kvyat



Qualifying

1. Hamilton

2. Vettel

3. Bottas



Fastest lap: Vettel

Fastest pitstop: Mercedes

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen

Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen

Team of the Grand Prix: Ferrari

Rate the Grand Prix: 5 & 7



United States Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. Born Racer Fan 106

2. wolfhound 104

= smellysocks 104

4. F1Guy 101

5. Notso Swift 87

6. Born Racer 86



Championship Standings after Round 17 of 20



1. F1Guy 1457

2. Born Racer Fan 1436

3. Born Racer 1432

4. smellysocks 1420

5. wolfhound 1331

6. Notso Swift 1244

7. stripedcat 1117

8. Grandpa_Rob 875

9. karting 384

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

14. Mies7337 73

15. Oldtony 70 Congratulations to Born Racer Fan on taking her first win of the season, the latest in a season of fairly consistent performances which have seen her take over the second spot in the championship from me.No strife at home, though. I promise to take it on the chin.Here were your predictions from Austin: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=151893 Australia: stripedcatChina: Born RacerBahrain: kartingRussia: Born RacerSpain: Notso SwiftMonaco: F1GuyCanada: Born RacerAzerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_RobAustria: smellysocksBritain: F1GuyHungary: F1GuyBelgium: smellysocksItaly: stripedcatSingapore: wolfhoundMalaysia: wolfhoundJapan: Born RacerUnited States: Born Racer Fan1. Hamilton2. Vettel3. Räikkönen4. Verstappen5. Bottas6. Ocon7. Sainz8. Pérez9. Massa10. KvyatQualifying1. Hamilton2. Vettel3. BottasFastest lap: VettelFastest pitstop: MercedesWeather: Dryformula1.com Driver of the Day: VerstappenDriver of the Grand Prix: VerstappenTeam of the Grand Prix: FerrariRate the Grand Prix: 5 & 71. Born Racer Fan 1062. wolfhound 104= smellysocks 1044. F1Guy 1015. Notso Swift 876. Born Racer 861. F1Guy 14572. Born Racer Fan 14363. Born Racer 14324. smellysocks 14205. wolfhound 13316. Notso Swift 12447. stripedcat 11178. Grandpa_Rob 8759. karting 38410. steve_r 27511. Greem 17912. Inigo Montoya 15713. Skam85 7614. Mies7337 7315. Oldtony 70