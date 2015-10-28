Congratulations to Born Racer Fan on taking her first win of the season, the latest in a season of fairly consistent performances which have seen her take over the second spot in the championship from me.
No strife at home, though. I promise to take it on the chin.
Here were your predictions from Austin: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=151893
Winners so far this season
Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Britain: F1Guy
Hungary: F1Guy
Belgium: smellysocks
Italy: stripedcat
Singapore: wolfhound
Malaysia: wolfhound
Japan: Born Racer
United States: Born Racer Fan
United States Grand Prix Results
1. Hamilton
2. Vettel
3. Räikkönen
4. Verstappen
5. Bottas
6. Ocon
7. Sainz
8. Pérez
9. Massa
10. Kvyat
Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Vettel
3. Bottas
Fastest lap: Vettel
Fastest pitstop: Mercedes
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen
Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen
Team of the Grand Prix: Ferrari
Rate the Grand Prix: 5 & 7
United States Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. Born Racer Fan 106
2. wolfhound 104
= smellysocks 104
4. F1Guy 101
5. Notso Swift 87
6. Born Racer 86
Championship Standings after Round 17 of 20
1. F1Guy 1457
2. Born Racer Fan 1436
3. Born Racer 1432
4. smellysocks 1420
5. wolfhound 1331
6. Notso Swift 1244
7. stripedcat 1117
8. Grandpa_Rob 875
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70