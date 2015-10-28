Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] United States Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 17 of 20 - Results
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 16:30 (Ref:3779044)   #1
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
 
Born Racer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 7,039
Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!
United States Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 17 of 20 - Results
Congratulations to Born Racer Fan on taking her first win of the season, the latest in a season of fairly consistent performances which have seen her take over the second spot in the championship from me. No strife at home, though. I promise to take it on the chin.

Here were your predictions from Austin: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=151893

Winners so far this season

Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Britain: F1Guy
Hungary: F1Guy
Belgium: smellysocks
Italy: stripedcat
Singapore: wolfhound
Malaysia: wolfhound
Japan: Born Racer
United States: Born Racer Fan

United States Grand Prix Results

1. Hamilton
2. Vettel
3. Räikkönen
4. Verstappen
5. Bottas
6. Ocon
7. Sainz
8. Pérez
9. Massa
10. Kvyat

Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Vettel
3. Bottas

Fastest lap: Vettel
Fastest pitstop: Mercedes
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen
Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen
Team of the Grand Prix: Ferrari
Rate the Grand Prix: 5 & 7

United States Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. Born Racer Fan 106
2. wolfhound 104
= smellysocks 104
4. F1Guy 101
5. Notso Swift 87
6. Born Racer 86

Championship Standings after Round 17 of 20

1. F1Guy 1457
2. Born Racer Fan 1436
3. Born Racer 1432
4. smellysocks 1420
5. wolfhound 1331
6. Notso Swift 1244
7. stripedcat 1117
8. Grandpa_Rob 875
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70
Born Racer is online now  
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] United States Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 17 of 20 - Entries Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 7 21 Oct 2017 21:59
[Official] United States Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2016 - Round 18 of 21 - Entries Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 8 27 Oct 2016 11:10
[Official] Rate the Grand Prix: United States Grand Prix 2015 Born Racer Formula One 30 29 Oct 2015 12:55
[Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: United States Grand Prix 2015 Born Racer Formula One 21 28 Oct 2015 17:28


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 17:44.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.